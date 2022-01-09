SIU men’s basketball | Salukis stops, holds Valparaiso | Sports





VALPARAISO, Ind. A nearly entire game lead fell from 16 to 13 to 10, then to two points in under seven minutes. You’ll never notice it looking at the body language of the SIU men on the bench, according to coach Bryan Mullins. Our guys stayed positive on the bench during the time outs. That’s what we need to be as a team, he said. Positive thoughts and three critical saves late Saturday night were enough for the Salukis to escape the ARC with a 63-60 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Valparaiso. Marcus Domask scored 23 points on 12 shooting attempts for SIU (9-5, 2-0), who won his first game after an 11-day COVID-19 layoff that forced him to postpone games to home with Loyola and Canard. Dalton Banks added 14 off the bench and Lance Jones scored 11. But at the end of the day, it was about doing what the Salukis do best so as not to let others score. After the transfer from Wisconsin, Kobe King hit a left wing 3-ball with 1:20 remaining to shoot the Beacons (8-8, 1-3) within two points, SIU only managed ” only one free kick from Domask in his last three trips. People also read … It was enough. Valparaiso has missed his last five shots, including a pair of 3s that could have given him the advantage. I felt we were physical with them, Domask said of the Salukis’ defense. We didn’t let them go to their places they were used to. In the end, defense comes down to tenacity. We were just tough tonight. Domask was tough, whether he was in a defensive position or in a triple threat position. His record 38 minutes of play also included seven rebounds and six assists. The Beacons have consistently led doubles against him after scoring 14 points in the first half and Domask has always found open men. Banks was that guy several times in the second half, when he produced nine critical points. He turned a Domask feed into a 3-point game, then came up with a fall jumper at the 3:09 mark for the SIU’s last basket of the game and a 61-53 advantage. It couldn’t be such a dramatic end for the Saluki. They did more than leave the door ajar for Valpo with some poor shots on goal, 6 of 14 in the second half. In the last five minutes, they’ve logged on to just 2 out of 8. We played about 34 minutes of high-level basketball, said Mullins, and the last six minutes they did their run and we struggled with free throws. It wasn’t enough to undo everything SIU has done to have a 56-40 lead with just over eight minutes to go. He kept the Beacons 40 percent on field shots, including 5 of 22 on 3 points. What’s remarkable is that Valparaiso came into the night with six double-digit goalscorers. Only three of them arrived that night. And when the game was there to be won, neither of them could pass a round ball through an iron hoop. Every road game is tough, Jones said. But we stuck with the game plan, located the shooters and held on to them. We played hard in defense. DAWG BITES Ben Harvey was the only SIU player not available, while Valparaiso played without goalkeeper Trevor Anderson due to COVID-19 protocol. King scored 18 points for the Beacons, even though he was only 5 of 13 off the field. The Salukis had 15 assists out of 25 buckets made and finished with 11 eight turnovers in the first half. JD Muila took 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes to lead SIU. The Saluki are heading to Missouri on Wednesday night at 7 a.m. [email protected] Get local news delivered to your inbox!

