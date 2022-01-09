Fashion
Sunil Gavaskar calls Cheteshwar Pujara a blessing in Indian locker room
Cheteshwar Pujara found himself in the midst of a public outcry as fans and some analysts demand his ouster from the Playing XI before the third test between India and South Africa in Cape Town due to the inconsistency and lack of good innings from his bat, except for the second inning of the second test.
Regarded as a specialist in red ball cricket, the failure of Pujara to hold his ground or score big runs while consuming a lot of deliveries has seriously tarnished the hitters’ reputation and every day more in addition to criticism seem to be pouring in.
It’s only human nature to feel the pressure, the nervous burden on your shoulders to perform well, especially when the whole world is against you and looking for a tiny opportunity to point the finger at your mistakes. As a result, competitors end up doing worse than they already were when they started. It is a downside to be an international cricketer in India.
Nonetheless, Pujara appears to have won a few brownies with former Men in Blue captain Sunil Gavaskar, who called him a blessing and advocated his presence in the Indian dressing room, not least due to the calm attitude he defended over the years.
It’s a great, a great blessing to have players of this temperament in your locker room. (It might not) necessarily be fair on the pitch but it’s a huge plus and I think having someone with the Cheteshwar Puajras temperament in the locker room has to be absolutely great, Gavaskar on SuperSport.
Gavaskar also compared him to South African batting legend Hasim Amla while explaining how the two batters managed to neutralize the difficulties and variations that different bowlers try to put on the hitters and also because of the varied pitches.
When I look at him (Pujara) he reminds me of Hashim. As you watch Hashim beat, you know there is a sense of calm that everything is under control. The ball could do things but there was that sense because even on the grounds where the ball was spinning, like Hashim was kicking in India, it was almost like, look, nothing was happening, and it’s the same. thing with Cheteshwar Pujara he mentioned.
While Pujaras’ main role is to play good shots, build a solid total for his country and make sure he doesn’t give up his wicket too early, Gavaskar believes the veteran has also taken responsibility for acting in as the anchor of the team that manages to bind everyone together and keep things on the ship despite the massive disruption and tidal waves that present themselves.
In international cricket there are several tense moments when people would like to do this or that or the other. When you’ve got someone going to think it over calmly and give you a measured opinion, it makes a big difference, Gavaskar said in addition to complimenting the batter.
And while Gavaskars’ words of support may inspire a lot of confidence in Pujara, the fact that the third game in Cape Town could be decisive for the series, his chances of being excluded from the Playing XI are high and the same is true of the former vice-captain of the test team, Ajinkya Rahane.
