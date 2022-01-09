Sarah Abdallah believes in fashion that empowers women

Haute couture by Sarah Abdallah.

Muhammad Yusuf, Feature Writer

CHARJAH: Entrepreneur, director, social worker and influencer Sarah Abdallah believes in empowering Arab women through her work.

With Tunisian origins and more than a decade of experience, Abdallah adopts causes that elevate outsiders within Arab societies.

She founded her own production company – SA Production – to serve this cause and get her message across multiple fronts and channels. A pioneering icon in fashion influence and advice in the CCG region, she says it takes being independent and determined to be successful. “I’m a dreamer,” she says, “and I always look on the bright side.”

She creates content such as storytelling videos and styling shows, to share her ideas for empowering and educating women through her “Dubai pretty ladies” Instagram account.

Based in Dubai, Abdallah covers topics related to fashion, lifestyle culture and women’s empowerment. SA Production, established in 2020, offers content videos, commercials and documentaries, supporting a variety of luxury brands in the GCC. This is also done on its social networks.

SA Production is known for supporting women’s causes and for striving to give voice to women of all ages. Women who support women, in short.

She was in Ahlan! Hot 100 who is a list of UAE’s most influential people and she was also featured in the Cosmopolitan Beauty & Influencers Awards.

A mother of twins, Abdallah strives to convey her message to her children. She produced and directed two campaigns for the Rashid Center for People of Determination, where she wrote the screenplay and acted, to inspire people to give back to society.



Sarah Abdallah (left) honored by Maria Othman of the Rashid Center.

She says that “it makes me happy and brings joy to others. It makes me happy and I took my children to visit the children of the Rashid Center and give gifts to determined people, so that they can see it with their own eyes. “These gifts to the children will be etched in their memories, and they will continue to give when they grow up, so that they will enjoy the blessing of health. It will also inspire my followers to help others and to have a sense of giving, giving and helping.

She wants to continue giving to many charities, in addition to the Rashid Center. Abdallah addresses Gulf Today:

Can you describe the work of SA Production?

SA Production is a production house. Since last year, she has been a voice for women’s empowerment. All of its content has been created to empower women and serve society, in addition to making room for the Rashid Center.

We also compose content for brands through social media platforms. We campaigned for Fiat cars and worked for Ounass / Al Tayer Group for a full year, as well as now with Farfetch.

What films have you made? What are their subjects?

We focused more on content for social media; we haven’t made any movies yet.

Our advertising campaigns include content for fashion, with episodes of storytelling and style. The main goal is to empower women.

How did you learn about cinema?

I studied it at university; I am a director-producer, and since the opening of my production house, it has become a must.

Do you have a fashion house?

Fashion is my passion. I see fashion in every part of my life – it’s part of my creativity.

I don’t have a fashion house; but fashion is all in my content.

Tunisian fashion is more European than Arabic. Can you comment?

Tunisians are more open to European culture – so they are certainly different from Arab designers and have different styles.

Still, I believe they have a twist: mixed between Arabia and Europe.

What are the differences between European fashion and Arab fashion? Similarities?

Europeans have different perspectives and different tastes. But Arab designers are also talented, like Elie Saab and Georges Hobeika, among many others.

They have a strong presence on the red carpet, alongside European designers. Many big stars and celebrities wear dresses made by Arab designers because they have a different touch than European designers.

I think European designs are basic, while Arabic designs appeal to me more. For example, Jennifer Lopez wore a Georges Hobeika dress at the Cannes Film Festival and it was wow!

There are also a lot of amazing looks from Arab designers and I think no one goes as far as Arab designers because they care a lot about style, fit and design among other essentials.

For me, I prefer to wear the couture of Arab designers.

How do you update your knowledge of fashion trends?

It depends on the trend. For a trend to be important to me, it has to match my character and personality. I love what I’m wearing!

It also depends on the colors offered by the brands and also concerns the design.

I try to follow the trend; but yet, I believe that every woman has her own style and that she should add to this style the trends that surround her.

The trend is not as important as what you would like to wear.

Who are your icons among fashion designers?

So far this season I’m in love with Attico, Alexander Wang, Balanciaga and David Koma.

Who are your role models among filmmakers?

Angelina Jolie, not only as a filmmaker, but also as a mother who adopted many children and takes responsibility for her big family.

She is also an activist who has supported many charitable events and missions in society.

She is really my top model!