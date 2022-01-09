ZOOM ON MILAN WITHOUT ARMANI Magazine





by Eva Desiderio Milan Fashion Week for men begins with beauty and artistry in the images of Giovanni Gastel. On the first day of the fashion event, January 14, in fact, the president of the Italian National Fashion Chamber Carlo Capasa wanted to remember the talent of the great deceased photographer by inviting the press, buyers and entrepreneurs in front of the 200 portraits from the exhibition The People I Love at the Triennale, testifying to the wide variety of encounters and faces, poses and dreams of characters encountered by the great author of memorable images. Thus begins with this happy tribute the Milan meeting with the men’s fashion shows for the winter of 2022-2023 which sees around twenty brands and a few presentations in showrooms and special events, for clothing and accessories. Until January 17, the spotlight will be on the catwalks, with the exception of that of Giorgio Armani who a few days ago with an official declaration declared his desire to show neither the Emporio Armani collection nor the Giorgio Armani collection. as a sign of respect and necessary caution. “The decision was taken reluctantly by the designer, after careful consideration, given the worsening epidemiological situation – we read in the press release from the house -. The fashion show remains a fundamental and irreplaceable moment, but protecting the health and safety of employees and the public is once again a priority ”. For the rest, Camera Moda’s calendar with fashion shows in attendance includes among the confirmed shows those of Zegna, Dsquared2, Federico Cima, 44 Label, 1017 Alyx 9 S, Jordeluca, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, MSGM, Philpp Plein , Magliano, Etro, Prada, JW Anderson, Miguel Vieira, David Catelan, Kway, Spyder, Sendar. Among the presentations stand out Eleventy, Woolrich, Husky Original, Aspesi and Brunello Cucinelli. High expectations for the collection of JW Anderson, an internationally renowned designer who chose to come to Italy to present his vision of menswear, despite being the creative director of an international brand like Loewe of the LVMH group which has always showed a Paris. “As the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, we can only understand the decision taken by Armani – declares President Capasa -. A choice consistent with its approach to the pandemic. During the Milan Fashion Week 14 January 18, 2022 men’s collection, I confirm that in the light of Legislative Decree 221 of December 24, 2021 and of the Council of Ministers of December 30, 2021 both fashion shows and Activities (presentations and events) in the presence of guests are permitted as long as procedures and protocols are followed to prevent the spread of infection. will proceed, as always, in compliance with the regulations and restrictions in force which currently provide for the control of the Reinforced Green Pass and the use of FFP2 masks for all participants. We are also completing the update (n.4) of our document “Operational guidelines for the drafting of protocols for health protection and prevention of the risk of Covid-19 contagion in the creation of fashion shows”, drawn up in collaboration with the competent authorities and sent to all participating brands, ”concludes Carlo Capasa. The health situation also influences the calendar for Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, from January 18 to 23. On the program 76 live shows (for now), 17 physical shows, 29 physical presentations, 30 digital-only events. Among the most anticipated catwalks, those of Acne Studios, YProject, Rick Owens, Louis Vuitton (the first without the shiny touch of the recently deceased creative director Virgil Abloh).

