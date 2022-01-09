The final verdict on the holiday sales





US Census Bureau to release retail sales data for December on January 14

The data should confirm reports from retailers of heavy foot traffic and sales during the all-important holiday season.

December inflation data is also due on January 12; the previous reading showed the biggest increase in consumer prices since 1982 We already know that the fashion industry has had some exceptional holiday season. Retail sales in the United States between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 jumped 8.5% a year ago, according to Mastercard, and malls have seen a lot of foot traffic even amid the latest wave of Covid. Government data was less encouraging, with November retail sales falling below expectations and showing that inflation is weighing more on consumer confidence. But when brands start releasing their fourth quarter results later this month, they’ll likely have a lot of good news to report. The question now is whether buyers will continue to spend into the New Year. Economic growth is strong and companies are still pushing global supply chains to their limits as they anticipate high demand for their products. Omicron has not changed this trajectory. Inflation, however, could, like the expiration of expanded child tax credits in the United States, be one of the last stimulus measures in the event of a pandemic. The bottom line: Another data point to watch in the coming weeks is the number of returned vacation purchases. Between the increase in sales and the rapid shift to online shopping during the pandemic, retailers are about to face a big test of their reverse logistics capabilities. Roll the red carpet The Golden Globes will be presented on January 9 in a non-televised ceremony without famous presenters after scandals over lack of diversity among voters and ethical breaches

Critics Choice Awards, originally also scheduled for January 9, have been postponed due to increase in Covid cases

The Grammys, scheduled for January 31, have been postponed for a second year in a row Here we go again. For a third year in a row, Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in awards season, frustrating celebrities, stylists and luxury brands who once relied on the red carpet calendar of events for a series of carefully choreographed commercials. The Critics Choice Awards, which themselves sought to replace the disgraced Golden Globes as a big pre-Oscar party, have postponed plans for an in-person gala in December. The decision, taken near the start of the Omicron variant release, now seems premonitory; Grammys organizers have said they will move their show last week, with more to follow. The bottom line: By now, brands have learned to deal with the once unthinkable cancellation and postponement of major events like the Grammys and the Oscars. There is nothing they can do but wait for the last wave and put some more money into Instagram, fashion week, or outdoor events this summer. And if that’s not enough, well, there’s always next year. The fate of Fashion Week Armani, Ann Demeulemeester, and a handful of other designers have canceled or postponed shows due to the Omicron variant

Fashion week organizers say their events will take place in February, leaving individual brands to decide if and how to show the collections The industry may have learned to deal with canceled red carpets, but the constant uncertainty around the fashion calendar is more serious. After a relatively painstaking September, the Omicron variant upended performance plans for January and February. For now, most brands seem determined to move forward with in-person leads. If they do, those plans will likely include strengthened mask, vaccine, and capacity policies, and fewer parties and events outside of the shows themselves. On Thursday, for example, the Parisian Federation of Haute Couture moved its Sidaction benefit gala to July. The bottom line: If the shows continue, who will be in the audience? UK, US, France and Italy allow most international visitors to be vaccinated, but some buyers and publishers have previously said they don’t think Fashion Week is worth the risk while Omicron is rampant. . This may be a more important factor in convincing some brands to unplug. The coming week wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].

