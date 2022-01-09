Fashion
Gia Giudice Rocks Bikini Style Mini Dress As She Celebrates 21st Birthday With Mum Teresa Photo
Time to party! Daughter RHONJ killed in a birthday set barely there for her 21st birthday, as mum Teresa was stunned in a plunging wrap dress.
Look who grew up! Gia judge stole the show for her 21st birthday, as she posed with her mom Teresa giudice for a sizzling wink. Taking to her Instagram on January 8, the 49-year-old Real housewives from New Jersey Star shared the photo of the mother / daughter couple in honor of their daughters’ big day! To my bright and beautiful daughter on her 21st birthday. You are a rare and wonderful soul who makes the world a better place, Teresa wrote. Keep on being strong and never stop being YOU !! I am so proud and in awe of the woman you have become. Happy birthday baby.
In the blink of an eye, Gia flaunted her perfect figure in a barely noticeable black ensemble. The bikini-like top, which showcased her toned tummy, had diamond bangs, while the miniskirt was cut high over her thigh. She paired the sleek look with a pair of strappy heels while keeping her trademark blonde tresses long and loose. Meanwhile, Teresa was stunned in a velvety blue wrap mini dress that held up a plunging neckline. Not to be outdone by her beautiful daughter, Teresa stomped in neon green thigh-high boots. She too kept her locks long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders.
While she was enjoying the mother / daughter bonding time, Gia was undoubtedly happy to have recently reunited with his fatherJoe giudice. In November, Gia shared a photo album of the joyous occasion that occurred in the Bahamas, where Joe moved from Italy for a job opportunity. She captioned the adorable snap of herself with her arms around Joe, recap of the weekend. I love you dad.
Joe returned to his native Italy in October 2019 after a judge ordered his deportation following his 3-year prison sentence for fraud. Just months after returning to Italy, Joe and Teresa announced their separation in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. With Gia, exes are champions of co-parenting for girls Gabriella, 17,Milan, 15 andAuriana, 12,
