Cheap Dapper: The Ultimate Buying Guide For Men

If you browse the pages of most lifestyle magazines, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the only way to be fashion relevant is to don some unique high fashion, but that’s just not true. . If you’re smart with your choices and purchases, you may also feel the rush of walking down a high fashion ramp, even as it crosses a muddy Farmgate upper deck at rush hour. The recurring mantra of the economic guide is “Sale”; so always be on the lookout. So, let this ordinary man guide you through the world of cheap and cheerful fashion, plus “over 30 tips”.

CASUAL AND INFORMAL

T-shirts

Nothing is more casual than a cool and comfortable t-shirt. Depending on the color, size, and design (or lack thereof), it can really make for a fashionable carefree look. Also, especially in winter, pairing the right t-shirt with your sweater / jacket / scarves is all the more important.

If you want to grab a bargain, head to Doja Market and the surrounding shops. Tons of t shirts with really nice designs are available for picking. There are also various Facebook Pages / Marketplace listings that have great deals.

Price: Anywhere between Tk 150 Tk 400 depending on the model or just plain t-shirts.

Tip: if you are over 30, pay attention to the patterns; there is no grace in a 30-plus wearing a trendy orange and dark blue Dragon Ball Z t-shirt. Also, as far as the fit goes, unless you are slim, it is best to ‘Avoid tight fitting t-shirts altogether.

Polo shirts

Polo shirts are another staple in your wardrobe. Whether it’s for a casual outfit, or for tucking in and pulling on a blazer for a casual evening outfit, polo shirts are unmatched in terms of versatility.

Although you can get a good deal on the Doja market, the quality will honestly not be that good, and more importantly, if you are someone who chooses any size rather than L, it will be difficult to get the right size. A better option for picking up polo shirts is Aarong, as well as many Facebook pages.

Price: Tk 250 Tk 350 if you shop in Doja or in stores near New Market. If you search for Aarong or other Facebook pages, the price goes up to TK 500 Tk 700, but worth the extra.

Shirts

The most important aspect of your wardrobe is without a doubt the shirts. Whether it is dress with long sleeves or casual with half sleeves, any collection of men’s wardrobe can be considered invalid if there are no shirts.

However, they come with a certain caveat. If you want the absolute best results, and on a budget too, tailoring is the only way to go, as this will ensure the best fit. Having shirts made to measure also means that you are free to choose your favorite material and design, which you don’t always get with ready-made options.

If you want to get the best value for money in terms of fabric, your best bet will be Islampur, because you can get great fabrics for a really good price. However, if the thought of going to Old Dhaka sounds too daunting, places like Top Ten, Belmonte and Raymond also have good fabrics, although their prices will be higher compared to Islampur.

When it comes to tailoring, Top Ten and Belmonte have their own tailoring services that you can use, as well as other dedicated tailoring shops like Western Tailors or Reid & Taylor.

Price: Fabrics can cost anywhere from Tk 300 to Tk 800 depending on where you buy them and the quality of the fabric itself. Custom charges are usually another Tk 600 Tk 750.

Panjabis

A staple in every Bengali man’s wardrobe, the versatility and sophistication of a Punjabi cannot be understated.

Whether you wear the simple, no-frills white style or the modern colors and shapes, panjabis can be a comfortable, hassle-free way to watch a fly. Another advantage of panjabis is that they make generously sized gentlemen much more toned down.

With the way Panjabis are, buying ready-made ones is a safe bet regardless of your size. As for where to find great bargains, Aarong is a good choice, but it won’t be cheap. But if you really want to grab a bargain, check out Lili Market (next to Mouchak Market) and the shops leading to the New Market. If you want to go the tailor-made route, you can pick up your fabrics from Islampur or Chadni Chawk and have them made there, although be aware that the tailoring route can be expensive.

Price: If you are looking for stores in Lili Plaza or the New Market, you can get them from anywhere between 450 Tk and 1500 Tk. If you watch Aarong, you can expect prices to start from TK 2000 and only increase from there.

Trousers

While no words are needed to stress its importance, it is, however, the easiest to get on the cheap without having to compromise on anything. By far the best place for jeans and gabardine is the Doja Market. Be sure to ask for “solid design” jeans in any fit that suits you, as these places have a lot of faded / worn jeans styles that they will try to unload on you, so unless you are. that ripped / worn / faded life, avoid them at all costs.

Tip: You will also find at Doja three-quarter length pants of various materials, but a word of warning; please leave these kinds of pants for holidays ONLY. It is forbidden to wear them elsewhere, especially if you are over 19 years old.

Price: You can get good gabardine pants between 500 Tk and 700 Tk depending on the fabric, fit, color etc. Jeans, on the other hand, range between Tk 650 and Tk 800, depending on quality and fit.

Shoe

Shoes are probably the one place I would say not to be a penny pincher and splurge as much as you need to because these are absolute essentials and a bad buy means being stuck in perpetual discomfort and even injury.

However, if you are still trying to shop on the cheap, refer to the dapper mantra on the cheap; be on the lookout for discounts, as most popular shoe stores offer massive discounts almost every month. If that isn’t enough, there are tons of shoe stores in Elephant Road Bata Signal where you can end up with great shoes without breaking the bank. My advice; try these shoes on and make sure they fit you well and don’t hurt or irritate the foot.

CEREMONY CLOTHING

“What would you do if you had to choose

Between your costumes and a pot of gold? Combinations. “

Barney Stinson (How I Met Your Mother)

Nothing screams more formal and sophisticated than a suit. And in all fairness, nothing fits a man better (pun intended). That’s the only reason Barney Stinson had an entire song about them. Whether it’s a three-piece (with a vest) or a two-piece (traditional jacket only), no other garment in a man’s arsenal has the cool factor like a suit. .

Before purchasing your fabrics, you must choose the style you want to wear; three or two pieces. The traditional choice, and perhaps the safest one, depending on your physique, would be the two-piece. It’s the jacket and pants combo that everyone knows and loves. But if you want to push the boundaries, nothing will look as cool as a three-piece. This combo adds a vest under the jacket, allowing you to experiment as you wish with the print, color, materials, etc.

The rule of thumb for costumes is that they should never be taken out of the rack. It has to be custom made, which means you have to get the fabric, take it to the tailor, have it measured, and have it made to your specifications only. Let’s start with this first bit. You can get fabrics from any of your favorite places, or even from overseas if you really want to. If you are not sure, you can also choose the fabric from the places listed in this article like Islampur or Top Ten etc.

Once done, you can start thinking about tailors. My personal opinion is to ignore the old tailor brands because their designs really fall short of modern cut and fit standards. The choices of popular tailors like Ferdous, Fit Elegance, Dapper Bespoke are also not exactly economical, although their work is very modern. If you want modern designs and a good deal, head to the tailoring stores around the Elephant Road Bata signal, such as Reid & Taylor.

Price: Fabrics are hard to list because depending on where and what you buy, it can be as cheap as the Tk 2000 and only go up from there. For tailoring, assuming you end up at Reid & Taylor or a similar tailoring store in the Bata Signal area, a traditional costume should cost no more than Tk 6,000 to tailor. If you go with the three-piece option, you’re looking for the Tk 7000+. Also, you can buy ready-made vests separately from many other stores to mix and match with any other costume, and these cost between 2000 Tk and 3000 Tk.

WINTER

With Bangladesh weather on the verge of wintering, now is a great time to discuss winter clothing. The three essentials of any man’s winter wardrobe should be a shawl, sweaters, coat and a fitted jacket, preferably made of leather.

Shawls really take on their meaning when you go out or attend a function that requires you to wear a panjabi. Another way to elevate the Panjabis to formal wear, or just a unique look, is to pair them with a coat. Sweaters can be paired with shirts for a clean and elegant look, or with t-shirts / polo shirts for an informal and carefree look. Finally, jackets bring simplicity and freshness to any outfit.

While there is a lot of great winter clothes in Doja, and even in the city of Bashundhara, I would personally avoid buying anything now, and would settle for whatever you have, provided that they are sufficient. The trick for the winter budget buyer is to buy for next winter, that is, to buy at the end of this winter, to wear for the winter to come. The reason is simple ; massive discounts, which means you can buy wherever you are and not have to pay too much on anything.

The key thing to remember when shopping on a low price is to keep an eye on quality, because “the dapper guide to the cheap” is not synonymous with poor quality. Hope this guide helps you elevate your wardrobe game without getting into the hospice.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Model: Émon

Make-up: Suman

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha