Lara Dutta Elevates Glamor Look With 39k Silk Velvet Jacket With Floral Prints | Fashion trends

There is no excuse not to look smashing every moment of casual outing and Bollywood actor Lara Dutta has left our eyes riveted on our love for wearing luxury fabrics in rich jewel tones. on another tangent with her high glam look in a blue silk velvet jacket with floral prints. To make the winter brighter, Lara stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming comedy series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, and her sensational style in the blue silk velvet jacket with floral prints has hit a home run for fashion fanatics.

Taking to her social media account, the diva shared loads of photos from her sultry photoshoot where she set the internet on fire as she put her sartorial foot forward. Photos showed Lara donning a smocked pink top with a deep neckline to add to the oomph factor.

It was layered on top of a long-sleeved, silk-velor knee-length jacket. The basic blue silk velor jacket featured pink, red, orange and green floral prints throughout.

Nailing a comfortable fit, the jacket was highlighted by the vibrancy of the oil-painted flowers and accented by the gorgeous blue that really stands out on the silk velvet. Paying attention to detail, the buttons have been handmade with polka dot fabric.

Sporting a notched collar, the jacket had a buttoned detail with a printed polka dot lining. Pulling back her silky braids into a high ponytail hairstyle, Lara accessorized her look with a pair of gold V-initial earrings from Valentino and rings from Bvlgari and Herms.

Dressed in a pop of pink lipstick, Lara amplified the glam quotient with rosy, highlighted cheeks, streaks of black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and full brows. By striking sultry poses for the camera, Lara has established that nothing comes close to the transformative effects of a good velvet ensemble.

The jacket is attributed to contemporary clothing brand, Yavi, which boasts a deep love for textiles, art and surface design to create a conscious, unique and sophisticated end product for understated everyday luxury. The blue silk velvet jacket originally costs 39,000 on the site of the creator.

Lara Dutta blue silk velvet jacket from Yavi (yavi-eshop.com)

Lara Dutta was styled by celebrity stylist and fashion consultant Eshaa Amiin.