Hundreds of frustrated fans expected to dress like clowns in Jaguars season finale





JACKSONVILLE, Florida The Jacksonville Jaguars will end another appalling season Sunday at TIAA Bank Field against the Indianapolis Colts. When the teams enter the field on Sunday at 1 p.m., it is expected that there will be hundreds of fans in the stadium dressed in various clown outfits in protest against team owner Shad Khan and some of the recent personnel decisions it has made. RELATED: Jaguars Twitter shoots clown owner Shad Khan after Trent Baalke report The fan-led move began after a report that Khan plans to retain general manager Trent Baalke next season, a report that has not been confirmed by the team. Fans were quick to criticize the move, and many Twitter users changed their avatars to a photo of a clown emoji with a mustache, a clear shot on Khan and his signature facial hair. A d Fans said they plan to bring their protest to the game on Sunday and wear a red rubber nose, face paint and colorful wigs. The backlash from fans also had legal consequences for the team. A sponsor of the Jaguars who said he did not want to participate in the Sunday clown game is suing to get out of a sponsorship deal with the team, saying the toxic environment around the franchise is now hurting the collaboration. According to a complaint filed Thursday in Jacksonvilles circuit court, RoofClaim.com said his interest in the Jaguars was linked to former coach Urban Meyers’ tenure with the team and that he tried to back out of his deal after Meyer’s sacking shortly before 1 a.m. on the 16th December. The lawsuit said the Jaguars insisted the case continue. A d The Colts visit the Jaguars who need a win to reach the playoffs. The Jaguars need a win to avoid picking No. 1 overall for the second straight season and the questionable distinction of losing 15 games in consecutive seasons. FOLLOWING: Four factors: how the Jaguars can beat the Colts on Sunday Indianapolis is favored by 15.5 points, an astonishing margin considering he hasn’t beaten the Jaguars in Jacksonville since 2014 and barely beat the team when they met in mid-November (23-17) . The Colts have everything to play and the Jaguars have nothing but pride to play. Do the Jaguars really have a chance in this game? The story says yes.

