Ronald McDonald House presents “A Few Good Men” – Press Telegram

On December 2, Ronald McDonald House presented “A Few Good Men”.

It was their seventh gala but the first since 2019 – and they haven’t missed a beat. Some 810 guests came to support the winners and the cause.

The evening was a spectacular success, raising over $ 840,000. He also celebrated the 10 years of the Ronald McDonald House in Long Beach.

A delicious dinner and the delicious antics of the winners were the highlights, as well as the lively auction of auctioneer Randy Gordon.

Hat-wearing CEO Cheri Bazley, her fashion icon, was the evening’s mistress of ceremonies. A heartbreaking story from the personal experience of family member Kristin Akin, with Ronald McDonald House, underscored the mission.

There was a slide presentation from the Class of 2021. Individually presented, A Few Good Men 2021, included Phil Jones, Jim Breslauer, David Sommers, Dr Willie Goffney, Dr Charles Durnin, Gordon Lentzner, Mario Cordero, George Murchison, Mike Murchison and Michael OToole.

Seen on site: Title Sponsor Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation, Principal Sponsor Molina Rudy Family Fund, Founder Ron and Nancy Piazza, Chairman of the Board Gary and Dawna De Long, Don Black, Suzanne Nosworthy, Wendy Crimp, Joe Cannon, Gale Lingle, Mike and Arline Walter , Skip and Beth Keesal with their families, Mary Alice and Bob Braly, Bonnie Lowenthal and Evan Braude, Don and Julie Knabe, Former Police Chief Robert and Celine Luna, City Attorney Doug and Lisa Haubert, Jim and Gail Gray, Jill and Dr Lewis Rosenberg, Jim and Kathy McDonnell, Shirlee Bouch, Barbara and Ned Gaylord, Heather and Al Moro, Howard and Donita Wilson, Marlene Temple, Jan Krantz, Myrna Wigod, Mari Hooper, Gary Lee Wolf and Carl Lee, Cathy King, Dr Grant Uba, Richard and Susan Bell, and Patty and Gary Gadd.

Dramatic Arts Guild

“Step into Old Hollywood” was a spectacular way to renew the Dramatic Arts Guilds’ annual fundraiser. The event, at the end of last year, was the first in-person celebration in three years.

Over 200 enthusiastic guests gathered at the Long Beach Marriott for lunch and music review presented by Greg Schreiner’s Hollywood Revisited, enjoying nostalgic music and old Hollywood costumes. Known for its exceptional sellers, the crowd was enthusiastic as they shopped and bid on the silent auction items.

Over $ 25,000 was raised for scholarships for fine arts students at Cal State Long Beach, Long Beach City College and Musical Theater West.

Seen on site: President Penny Wilds, Event President Nina Rattner, Lynn and Adrienne Gesner, Jan Foster, Lesley Scheller, Wendi Vodhanel, Stephanie Davis, Jo Murray, Carolyn Powers, Cheryl McNulty, Clair Rand, Diana Chase, Marilyn Hauser, Linda McCarly, Donna Bennett, Marisa Autrey.

Annual ICT fundraiser, Encore 2021

International City Theaters Encore’s 36th anniversary celebration raised $ 150,000 last year. These funds will support ICT productions and six educational programs that reach thousands of children and seniors each year in Long Beach and surrounding communities.

There were 200 guests on hand for the presentation of the Ackerman Crystal Arts and Humanitarian Awards which were presented to the Commissioner of the Port of Long Beach, Bonnie Lowenthal, presented by Vice Mayor Rex Richardson, and the editor of the Grunion Gazette , Harry Saltzgaver, introduced by Nancy, ICT Board Member. Ackerman Gaines. (The Grunion, like the Press-Telegram, is part of the Southern California News Group.) They have been recognized for their service, philanthropy, and support for the arts and education.

Founder and former Art Director / Producer Shashin Desai acknowledged ICT founders Beverly ONeill and Nancy Ackerman Gaines and the Ackerman family. ICT Artistic Director / Producer Caryn Desai presented Artist Appreciation Award to Anthony Gagliardi for over 15 years sharing his time and talents with hair and wigs for ICT productions.

The evening began in the glamorous setting of the Arena Hall for a champagne, music and wine reception. Mayor Robert Garcia virtually greeted the crowd in the Pacific Ballroom for dinner. Award-winning musician Stephan Terry, on keyboards, captivated the crowd at the reception and during dinner. The dinner chairs for the evening were ICT Board members Cory Allen and Louis Altman. The role of emcee was skillfully managed by the dynamic Steve Goodling. ICT board member David Zanatta prepared the videos for the winners. Randy Gordon was in great shape as an auctioneer.

Seen on stage: Elizabeth Ackerman, Marlene Temple, City Councilors Suzie Price and Mary Zendejas, Amy and Rich Lipeles, Kurt Schulzman and Richard Neri, Roberta Jenkins, Ron Chatman, Minnie Douglas, Lou and Liz Altman, Evan Braude, Lyn and John Pohlmann, Renee Simon, Stephanie Loftin, Reba Birmingham, Maria Saltzgaver, Marcus Tyson, Amy Bodek, Gary and Joan Einstein, John Fylpaa, Jim and Jorene Hankla, Paul Kaminski, Steven Neal, Jennifer Kumiyama and Felton Williams.

San Pedro Peninsula Cancer Guild

“An Affaire to Remember, the San Pedro Peninsula Cancer Guilds’ annual fundraiser, drew a crowd of 325 guests in November. The 12 vendor shop was, as usual, very popular. The event raised approximately $ 65,000, which is part of the 65-member guild’s annual donation to the USC Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Guild member and founder Joséphine Nizetich said she was pleased with the enthusiasm of this year’s crowd. The decor of Joséphine’s reception area is a hit every year.

Lunchtime entertainment included holiday songs by USC’s a cappella co-ed group, the SoCal VoCals.

Event President Yvonne Bogdanovich introduced guest speaker Dr Heinz-Joseph Lenz, who provided an annual update on his advances in cancer research. These include creating less invasive treatments and making further progress towards their ultimate goal: a vaccine for cancer prevention. His mantra is, “We will see this in our lifetime.” Bogdanovich also introduced USC Comprehensive Cancer Center director Dr. Caryn Lerman.

After lunch, guests were treated to a fashion show featuring designs by Lourdes Chavez and Robert Ellis. Each guest received a $ 200 gift certificate redeemable at the Robert Ellis boutique.

A highlight at the end of the lunch was the raffle prize draw. Linda Spanjol won a $ 1,500 gift certificate for Chavez creations, Dolores Matich won $ 1,000 in cash, Kristin Tarnofsky won $ 500 and Debra Zemlirk received $ 250.

Once again, Senior Member Ruberta Weaver greeted all incoming guests as they arrived. Jeannine Shearing’s table applauded enthusiastically as the evening dress stepped off the catwalk, and Christine Ofiesh and her friends marveled at the height of the models’ stiletto heels! Moore thanked attendees Esther Beard, Lynne Venturini, Bernadette Padovan and Diana Martin for donating this year’s raffle prizes.

Seen on site: Moore and committee members Victoria Carroll, Jeannine Shearing, Mary Ann Trutanich and Lynne Venturini. There were four generations of the Trujillo family, including the Trujillo men, who volunteered their time as cashiers. Plus there was Pat Dileva, Carol Fox, Joyce Stark, Melinda Tetherow, Sandra Johnston, Betty Bellucci, Catherine Gustafson, Louise Polsky, Ellen Minz, Phyllis Weitzman, Carrie and Ashley Rodriguez.

Association of retired teachers

The annual Retired Teachers Association concert at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church welcomed 42 members and guests in late November.

Fellowship recipient Alia Medrano was introduced by Fellowship President Barbara Ellis. Marnos Leslei featured director Drake York, accompanist Chris Ring and Millikan High School student choir. The chorale closed the program, with the audience joining in singing “Silent Night”. Well-deserved applause followed.

Seen on site: President Julie Mendell, Linda Alexander, Bea and Chuck Almada, Charlene and Gerald Anderson, Jean Bakke, Becky Carroll, Susan Chadbourne, Jean and Frank Dayak, Tony Diaz, Barbara Ellis, Emio Furuta, Jeanne Halliday, Rosemary Harks, Bob and Carmen Hedges , Judith Kaho, Dwayne and Karen Larson, Judy Logue, Pat Montague, Jim and Joy Mullen, Ruth Rogers, Pam Sich, Toni Tawzer, Stella Ungar, Felicia and Lewis Ward, Janice and Jerry Wilcox, Victoria Williams.

