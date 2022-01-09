Tom Daley Effect prompts men to get into knitting amid home-craft boom | Knitting

Homemade knitting is experiencing a moment this winter as the Tom Daley Effect sees more and more young men and women picking up knitting needles to create a slow fashion.

Figures show that around 1 million people have embraced the hobby since the start of the pandemic, and the Olympic gold medalist-turned-super-craftsman has launched a new line that may inspire more adoption.

Since being seen knitting at the Tokyo Games, Daley has become a craft influencer with his dedication. Instagram pages attracting 1.4 million followers. He now owns a collection of premium knitting kits for sale on the LoveCrafts website.

The kits, aimed at beginners, include a 90’s sweater with trendy varsity stripes and a unisex 125 sweater with a flamingo on the front. The high price tags partly reflect the cost of the thick merino wool which he says is ethically sourced from the UK.

Tom Daleys Thread the Love Blanket from his range of knitwear. Photography: public relations image

In 2020, the newly locked down Brits spent time at home baking banana bread and sourdough. But in 2021, with the realization that they were here for the long haul, the focus shifted to crafts as many sought to avoid work-from-home burnout.

The UK Hand Knitting Association (UKHKA) said around 1 million people have started knitting since the start of the pandemic. The figure, based on last year’s Craft Intelligence report, means the country now has around 7 million knitters.

The sight of Daley winning medals without losing a stitch encouraged more men to get involved, UKHKA spokeswoman Juliet Bernard said. A quarter of people using her site, which supports independent wool stores, were now men, she said, up from around 10% before the Olympics.

Daleys ‘status as a national treasure propelled needles and wool in John Lewis’ 2021 Retail Report which identified key buying trends.

Yarn sales have risen ridiculously during the pandemic, said Bernard, who suggested people had focused on the meditative quality of knitting. Daley says the hobby helped him win his medals, describing knitting as his secret weapon.

Tom Daley knitting his GB Olympic jumper while watching the men dive at the Tokyo Olympics. Photograph: Marko urica / Reuters

During the pandemic, leisure has acted as a safety valve for many Britons, providing solace and escape, according to a recent report from market researchers Mintel.

However, when it comes to knitting and sewing, two in five said they do it to save money, while a similar number cited environmental reasons. Described as slow fad, this DIY approach is seen as an antidote to harmful fast fashion.

Edward Griffith, chief executive of LoveCrafts, said the company’s sales reached $ 66 million last year.

The new wave of Covid meant things were busier again, said Griffith, who describes crafting as a winter sport. In December, sales of knitting and crochet kits on the site were up 225% from 2019. With traditional knits for women in their 40s and 50s, Daley was attracting younger customers as well as a male audience, he added.

Tom Daley is considered a craft influencer, with over 1.4 million followers on his knitting instagram. Photography: public relations image

Not everyone will be able to take home Daleys’ cutting-edge designs, which cost as much as purchasing the finished item, but Bernard said they will appeal to the Zoom generation.

You put your pajama bottoms and that glorious, extravagant sweater over them, she said. People are exhausted from what has happened in the last few years. They want cocooning, but they also want to have a little fun.

Covid’s pet baby boom, which has resulted in over-sales of animal lifestyle products, means dogs as well as humans are covered in luxurious knits. Craft site Ravelry, for example, has over 400 dog coat designs.

While children’s knits can be bought on the streets for less than the balls of yarn needed to make them, there is a persistent demand for patterns. It’s one way people still seem to express their love, Bernard said.