Fashion
Tom Daley Effect prompts men to get into knitting amid home-craft boom | Knitting
Homemade knitting is experiencing a moment this winter as the Tom Daley Effect sees more and more young men and women picking up knitting needles to create a slow fashion.
Figures show that around 1 million people have embraced the hobby since the start of the pandemic, and the Olympic gold medalist-turned-super-craftsman has launched a new line that may inspire more adoption.
Since being seen knitting at the Tokyo Games, Daley has become a craft influencer with his dedication. Instagram pages attracting 1.4 million followers. He now owns a collection of premium knitting kits for sale on the LoveCrafts website.
The kits, aimed at beginners, include a 90’s sweater with trendy varsity stripes and a unisex 125 sweater with a flamingo on the front. The high price tags partly reflect the cost of the thick merino wool which he says is ethically sourced from the UK.
In 2020, the newly locked down Brits spent time at home baking banana bread and sourdough. But in 2021, with the realization that they were here for the long haul, the focus shifted to crafts as many sought to avoid work-from-home burnout.
The UK Hand Knitting Association (UKHKA) said around 1 million people have started knitting since the start of the pandemic. The figure, based on last year’s Craft Intelligence report, means the country now has around 7 million knitters.
The sight of Daley winning medals without losing a stitch encouraged more men to get involved, UKHKA spokeswoman Juliet Bernard said. A quarter of people using her site, which supports independent wool stores, were now men, she said, up from around 10% before the Olympics.
Daleys ‘status as a national treasure propelled needles and wool in John Lewis’ 2021 Retail Report which identified key buying trends.
Yarn sales have risen ridiculously during the pandemic, said Bernard, who suggested people had focused on the meditative quality of knitting. Daley says the hobby helped him win his medals, describing knitting as his secret weapon.
During the pandemic, leisure has acted as a safety valve for many Britons, providing solace and escape, according to a recent report from market researchers Mintel.
However, when it comes to knitting and sewing, two in five said they do it to save money, while a similar number cited environmental reasons. Described as slow fad, this DIY approach is seen as an antidote to harmful fast fashion.
Edward Griffith, chief executive of LoveCrafts, said the company’s sales reached $ 66 million last year.
The new wave of Covid meant things were busier again, said Griffith, who describes crafting as a winter sport. In December, sales of knitting and crochet kits on the site were up 225% from 2019. With traditional knits for women in their 40s and 50s, Daley was attracting younger customers as well as a male audience, he added.
Not everyone will be able to take home Daleys’ cutting-edge designs, which cost as much as purchasing the finished item, but Bernard said they will appeal to the Zoom generation.
You put your pajama bottoms and that glorious, extravagant sweater over them, she said. People are exhausted from what has happened in the last few years. They want cocooning, but they also want to have a little fun.
Covid’s pet baby boom, which has resulted in over-sales of animal lifestyle products, means dogs as well as humans are covered in luxurious knits. Craft site Ravelry, for example, has over 400 dog coat designs.
While children’s knits can be bought on the streets for less than the balls of yarn needed to make them, there is a persistent demand for patterns. It’s one way people still seem to express their love, Bernard said.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2022/jan/09/tom-daley-effect-spurs-men-to-take-up-knitting-amid-home-crafting-boom
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]