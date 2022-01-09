Nigerian Fashion and Home Travel (2)

A growing tribe of fashion seekers

As a forerunner of these new events, the most prodigious concert between fashion and tourism in Nigeria has grown steadily since the late 1990s, when the major fashion events that enabled both local travel and inbound have started. These have evolved into large-scale clothing exhibitions and fashion weeks which have now become major platforms for showcasing Nigerian abilities and talents, while indicating the potential for a resurgent textile industry in the world. the country, as well as the enormous possibilities of the media, hospitality and allied sectors.

Although these events have acquired enough prestige and sophistication to attract notables and icons of the global fashion industry, such as Ozwald Boateng, Grace Bol, Matthew Williamson and superstar model, Naomi Campbell, who has also championed the cause of Nigerian creators internationally and has mounted a plea for the publication of a Vogue Africa as recognition of an industry that has fully taken its responsibilities, etc. Also, the events also saw the amplification of the work of a new generation of designers, from Kenneth Ize to Mazzi Odu, Onalaja, IAMISIGO, Banke Kuku, Lagos Space Program, Huddaya, TjWho, Kiko Romeo, Pepper Row, R Lagos , VicNate and TI Nathan, among a host of others.

Yet what can best be described as a modern fashion industry in Nigeria sits on the shoulders of matriarchs like Shade Thomas-Fahm of the famous Shade boutique in Yaba, which came onto the scene in the early 1960s in Lagos, after training in the UK. is noted as paving the way for a distinctive modernity involving the use of traditional African fabrics / materials in designs and styles that adopt Western orientation.

Even more, she is known to have created the boubou, a feminized version of the male agbada, alongside other unique pieces like Ankara shirts, beaded shoes, aso-oke dresses, etc.

Contemporaries of Shade Thomas-Fahm who also had a significant impact on Nigerian fashion of the 1970s include Folorunsho Alakija, Abah Folawiyo, Betti O, and Nike Okundaye.

Since the early 90s, a generation of Nigerian fashion taste arbiters has evolved, who have achieved and set global standards of recognition, to become remarkable leaders in their own right. While they are the champions of city tourism and place marketing, who have put Nigeria, especially Lagos, on the international fashion map, they have done so by creating brands that have weighed their chests against the best. in the world.

This frontline cohort has grown to include in no particular order of emergence Deola Sagoe of House Deola, Lisa Folawiyo, Folake Coker of Tiffany Amber, Ade Bakare, Mudi, Frank Oshodi, Modela, Zizi Cardow, Lexy Mojo-Eyes , Mai Atafo, Ituen Basi, Soares Anthony, Lola Faturoti, Amaka Osakwe, Duro Olowu and many others. Interestingly, the industry is witnessing an intergenerational component, with Deola Sagoe Teni’s three daughters, Aba and Tiwa stepping up to the plate and launching the increasingly admired CLAN label.

Fashion weeks in the tourism empire

The rise in the global appeal of Nigerian ateliers as sources of unique designs and reputable fashion destinations is a testament to their innovative practice and cumulative industry, which have continued to capture the imaginations of many across the world. world.

Currently, the strongest expressions of the link between tourism, destination events / marketing and sartorial convergence in Nigeria are Fashion Weeks, which have gone through different iterations in several locations across the country. As of around 2007, some of the most distinguished of these events, providing platforms for many designers to exhibit their offerings to local and international audiences, include Lagos Fashion Week, Arise Fashion Week and the African Sourcing and Fashion Week (ASFW- Lagos). Likewise, there is Abuja International Fashion Week and Port Harcourt Fashion Week, alongside the business / social responsibility focused forums of GTCO / GTBank Fashion Weekend and Style By Zenith, among others. .

While Lagos Fashion Week is considered by many to be Nigeria’s premier fashion event, attracting participation from far and near, the glamor and grand media show of Arise Fashion Week was particularly unmistakable, with Its starred and now multi-site staging (as the last exhibition was in Dubai), these fashion events have become flourishing platforms for the exhibition of talent and designer collections that are glocal being both global and local. And also international highlight and destination visit topics, which are booming as major warehouses and shows for Nigerian fashion customers.

Founded in 2011 by Omoyemi Akerele, although its reputation seems to have existed for over a generation, the inspiring prestige of Lagos Fashion Week is evident in its coverage by international mainstream media like CNN and BBC, and magazines. like Harpers Bazaar and American Vogue.

In response to a major disruptive situation like the advent of the coronavirus and its associated pathology, COVID-19, many fashion shows have become hybrid experiences, which are now carefully curated in the form of physical and online shows. Their major attractions being the collection presentation parades, exhibition / shopping events, but also interactive forums, whether in the form of business sessions or industry masterclasses have also adapted to this amalgamation. Additionally, the appeal of these clothing showcases has grown in their exploration of socially conscious themes such as sustainability and environmental concern through design.

With its growing influence, Nigeria is also claimed as the fashion capital of the continent. This is due both to its demographic breakdown (over 200 million) and to its economic size in Africa, which supports a diverse profusion of talent, including designers, stylists, industry creators, human resources. partners and extensive media support

Infrastructure including photographers, bloggers, different content creators, etc. In addition, although South Africa currently absorbs a larger share of the continent’s fashion spending, but due to the breadth and range of its fashion offerings, Nigeria has the capacity to stimulate demand and patronage. in the near future, in a way impossible to compete across Africa.

Go digital and expand trade routes

As the Nigerian clothing industry gains attention, locally and internationally, both behind fashion weeks, other major industry events, coupled with huge tourist flows, there are had a boon for business, which will inevitably intensify from the explosion in the number of workshops, small and medium-sized workshops engaged in the production of separate garments, the opening of stores and the deepening of the presence on e-commerce platforms.

It is heartwarming to see how social media platforms, such as Instagram and the growing tribe of bloggers, have accelerated and broadened the Nigerian fashion scene, as they continue to realize its novelty and appeal to the whole world, thus instigating the desire to witness industry and physical space firsthand.

There are dozens of Nigerian fashion brands straddling the virtual space, and particularly Instagram, and these tend to expand the perception of the fashion industry as not only being primarily high fashion related or to the luxury and mid-range segments, but also to the extension of the presence of numerous value brands. These are in particular brands such as Canill and 21 Atours, which actually serve the greatest number of people and are perhaps the greatest sources of jobs, economic performance, and even desire in terms of the volumes involved in their patronage. .

There is no doubt that the fashion industry is currently experiencing greater growth with the intervention and support of agencies such as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council and the Central Bank of Nigeria. Moreover, the fashion fund set up by the Bank of Industry will give a significant boost to the fashion business, empowering practitioners and making the sector more attractive to enthusiasts from far and wide.

As the Nigerian government continues to activate its economic revival agenda, the Nigerian fashion industry will fare much better with the huge revival of the textile industry, which would certainly intensify the impact of return travel. destination travelers to Nigeria, who are not only drawn to its locally made fabrics, but also to see its fashion shows / events, and savor the novelty of designs, products and locations.

Folorunsho Coker is the Managing Director of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and the main distributor for the Nigerian destination.