Woman ends up returning home ‘almost naked’ after 75 Sorelle dress collapses in the middle of a nightclub

A woman accused a retailer of “humiliating” her after her 75-year-old dress collapsed during a party, leaving her to go home “almost naked”.

Destiny Campbell was celebrating New Years Eve in Liverpool with friends and had purchased a chain mail dress from Sorelle UK for the special occasion.

Much to her horror, the dress began to come undone as she was out and forced her to flee the crowded room, squeezing the remains to protect her modesty.

When the 21-year-old contacted Sheffield-based Sorelle UK to complain about the dress, she said she had been subtly humiliated by the company who told her she should have bought a size larger .

“I knew I would be away for a long time because it was New Years Eve so I felt pretty comfortable in the dress. I wanted to look beautiful,” said Destiny, from Derby.

“We went to the club and an hour and a half later my friend told me to look down and my breasts were falling out of the dress. I was trying to hold the stocking so my breasts didn’t come out.

“Suddenly the lower part of the skirt came off. Everything came apart, I’m not exaggerating.

“My friend left the club with me and I walked home practically naked, holding my breasts with my thong and my butt hanging down.

“Men were approaching me and trying to touch me. I was in a strange town and I was vulnerable. It was awful, everyone would have seen it. It was embarrassing and I felt humiliated. “

However, when Destiny reached out to Sorelle UK for a refund, the sales and marketing consultant said she was further humbled when the company told her it should have “taken the high ground.”







Sorelle UK has claimed it was not considered a manufacturing defect that the dress had been “broken into several pieces” and the photos show the customer “very happy” with her purchase at a party before it happened. happen.

It wasn’t until Destiny threatened to sue the company and expose them on social media that they were finally promised a full refund and assured that the dress would be discontinued.

Screenshots of messages exchanged between Destiny and Sorelle UK show that the company declares that it does not accept returns of worn items.

The messages read: “This is a rhinestone dress which should be handled with care and it should also be loose according to the photos of all models on our website, we would have suggested choosing the size above.

“It also doesn’t tear like that into so many pieces, because it’s not like that in the other photos. Unfortunately, it seems to have been dealt with heavily with [sic] and we cannot fix this problem. “

Destiny said to Mark, “Do you take the ***? Do I look like a fat person? Oh my God. Basically you just called me fat, which is so wrong.

“The dress came loose from me trying to hold everything together as I ran frantically home so people wouldn’t see me naked.







“As a supplier, you have a duty to make sure your dresses are made correctly and with care. I’m not an idiot and I know how to take care of a delicate dress, so don’t insult me.

“If you are not willing to give me a full refund, I will take this matter to court immediately and go through my bank to claim my money back. I will also inform the public about the incident and that people should not. buy from you again.

“Don’t insult me ​​by saying that I manhandled him when I just went to a club. You should be able to go to a club and dance normally or whatever and a dress doesn’t break you? That’s ridiculous.”

Sorelle UK replied: “We never said or implied you were fat. You ordered a size M because we don’t make a big in this dress. The dress looks ripped on one side only.

“The dress looks good on you and we will stop making this dress because of this accident.”

After several more posts and Destiny sharing their experience on social media, the retailer finally agreed to issue a full refund.

Destiny said, “If it’s so bad that you’re going to stop making, why can’t you send a refund? I never asked you to stop making the dress I requested a refund for.







“You are breaking the law on customer rights. Under the consumer law which protects my rights, I am entitled to a refund because you sent a defective item which is not fit for purpose. “

Sorelle UK replied: “This will be dealt with for you, I can see a lot of people think we are wrong and I really apologize if this turned out to be totally wrong.”

Speaking after Destiny said, “Are they trying to say I’m fat? They don’t know what weight or mental health issues I have. It’s not pleasant.

“I’ve gained weight since I was 18 but I’m not fat. I felt like they were saying I shouldn’t be carrying their stuff.

“They don’t even sell a size larger and the website doesn’t recommend sizing above it. I bought a stand and am a stand. It’s so unfair.

“The dress wasn’t too small. I wouldn’t spend that much on a dress and get the wrong size. I bought the dress a month before so if it was too small I had time to change it.

“They’re just apologizing. I’ve shopped at Sorelle before and it’s always been fine. They said they would take it off the website but I just wanted a refund and I don’t want that to happen. to another girl. “

A spokesperson for Sorelle UK said: “We advised the customer, like all businesses should, that we suggest taking a size up in this style of dress as it is meant to fall to the back because it has a hood like models and all our customer photos tagged on Instagram.

“Unfortunately we only go up to a size medium in this dress style because it fits very small and that’s all our supplier does.

“The customer was obviously very happy with her purchase of the dress to receive it, take pictures and wear it to NYE flawlessly.

“A manufacturing defect would have been a tear in the seam, but the dress was then pulled and broken into several pieces, so it is not considered a manufacturing defect.

“However, we provided the customer with a full refund when this was reported to a manager, the first responses were a temporary customer service agent due to Covid and we apologized for any misunderstanding, we have also discontinued this dress at because of that. “

