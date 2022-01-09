Kate Middleton: How old was Kate when she married William?





William and Kate have spent over two decades together. (Photo: Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty) Kate Middleton celebrates a milestone birthday today (January 9), as the Duchess turns 40. They say life begins at 40, but Kate has already lived a lifetime, marrying Prince William, the future King of England, cementing herself as a fashion icon and earning praise for her charitable efforts around the world. whole. As Kate turns 40, with a low-key birthday party, let’s revisit the love story between her and Prince William When did William and Kate start dating? The two started dating in 2001, two years after meeting at St Andrews University. Both initially studied art history, but William eventually obtained a degree in geography. Kate and Wills met at St Andrews University (Photo: Getty) Years later, William admitted in an interview with the BBC Tom Bradby that he tried to impress his then-girlfriend by cooking incredible fancy dinners. The couple enjoyed regular courtship until a high-profile split in 2007. Speaking about this temporary separation, Kate said in a TV interview in 2010: At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it, but it actually made me a stronger person. You discover things about yourself that you may not have realized. I think you can be pretty devoured in a relationship when you’re younger, and I really enjoyed that time for myself as well as I didn’t think at the time. In this joint interview with her then-fiancé, William added: We were trying a lot to find our own way and growing up, so it was just a little bit of space, and it worked for the best.

Kate turned 40 with new portraits from fashion photographer Paolo Roversi (Photos: PA / Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) When did William propose? After reconciling later in 2007, Kate and Wills fell in love with the nation again, and then, in November 2010, Prince William asked the question. While on a safari in Africa, William proposed to Kate in a secluded location near Mount Kenya. Announcing their engagement on November 16, 2010, he announced that he had offered an 18-karat blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring from Princess Diana.

The proposal was announced by Clarence House in November (Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty Images) William’s ad read: This is my mother’s engagement ring. It’s very special to me and Kate is special to me now too. It is right that the two are reunited. How old was Kate when she married William? Audiences from around the world connected to see Prince William and Kate Middleton are married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. Kate was 29 at the time, William was 28. A peak audience of 36.7 million people tuned in to the day’s coverage in the UK alone. Since the wedding, Kate and William have welcomed three children together: Prince George (born 2013), Princess Charlotte (born 2015) and Prince Louis (born 2018). MORE: How well Kate channeled the Queen Mother’s toughness during her royal tenure

MORE: Kate wouldn’t have sought a public role if she hadn’t fallen in love with William

