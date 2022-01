Announcing the winners of the Roanoke Tree Decorating Fundraiser, Fashions for Evergreens

ROANOKE, Virginia The Roanoke Hotel announced the winners of a tree-decorating fundraising event loved by many residents of the Roanoke Valley. Fashion for Evergreens, a staple vacation tradition in the City of Stars, is a tree-decorating competition held annually at the Roanoke Hotel; However, in 2020 the event went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the event made a comeback by adorning the halls of the Roanoke Hotel with 12 Christmas trees on display. During the event, people have the chance to see a myriad of professionally designed trees displayed throughout the building. Visitors can then vote for the best dressed tree with cash donations as low as a dime. For the Peoples Choice public vote, Woodmen Life came in first place with Greene United Memorial Baptist Church, AUSA / VAMC / VVCC sponsored Veterans Tree and Sweet Baby Blue Boutique receiving an honorable mention. A d As for the Professional Vote, which is determined by an independent panel of six judges, Woodmen Life came in first, the Vinton History Museum came in second, and Catawba Hospital came in third. The Sweet Baby Blue boutique and the Carilion clinic received an honorable mention. The money raised contributes to the Centraide Impact Fund. In 2021, the event brought in approximately $ 4,500 to the fund. Participating companies and organizations will be honored at an upcoming reception and awards banquet to celebrate their contribution. Over the past decade, Fashions for Evergreens has raised over $ 65,000 for the Roanoke Valley, and in 2019 alone the event grew by over $ 12,000, a 60% increase over to 2018. Our hopes are to continue growing the event with more trees for 2022, especially after we were unable to hold the event in 2020 due to the pandemic. It was wonderful to see the community again share the season, to enjoy the beauty and originality of all the exhibits and to see the hotel dressed in its finery. Brian Wells, General Manager of The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

