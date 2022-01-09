The ES Shopping shortlist: what to buy, know and see in January 2022





H before we are, back to the block starting a fresh new year. How you feel about January depends a lot on your perspective – it’s either a time for self-improvement and a second chance, or a month of pinching money until the paycheck arrives. finally. That’s not to say it can’t be filled with excitement and a little retail therapy – after all, that was at the end of the festive selling period, which means you can find amazing treasures at double and triple markdowns (our favorite type). Check out our roundup of January’s best sellers for inspiration. READ MORE Whether you’re trying Dry Jan or Veganuary (or if you’re trying a heroic shot in both), there is plenty to inspire you and help you achieve your goals. Meanwhile, if healthy eating is back on the cards, our favorite brands of simple recipe boxes have added some exciting options to their menus. Discover the novelty of the month below Barbie does balmain < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6966%"/> Balmain As for the icons, Barbie is up there. The 64-year-old Californian has always been at the forefront of fashion and the latest designer to take inspiration from the Mattel-owned legend is none other than French fashion house Balmain. The limited-edition playful collection celebrates the joy and empowerment of the world’s best-selling doll with a decidedly Barbie aesthetic. Naturally, there is a lot of pink in the 100% unisex collection, rejecting arbitrary gender limitations. Let’s go party: 2022 has become much more fun. Planet friendly leisure wear arrives at Nobodys Child < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6296%"/> Child person Nobodys Child has launched a first athleisure collection that puts responsibility first – where it should be. The pieces are made from recycled polyester and organic cotton, and each pair of leggings is made from 60 plastic bottles, while the hoodie and sweatshirt are colored from a vegetable dye. As we now know, there is nothing more chic than fashion conscious. Guilt-Free Recipes with Gousto and Joe Wicks < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6302%"/> Gousto Cheeseburgers and carbonara may not seem like normal January menu options if you watch the calories, but recipe box brand Gousto has found a way to make these delicious plates healthier – with a little help from Joe Wicks. The new Joe Wicks’ Picks line is packed with healthy home cooking ideas filled with veg and flavor – and the recipes come with lighter variations of dinner favorites. What’s not to like? Healthy eating made easy with Mindful Chef x Waitrose < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Mindful Chef x Waitrose Mindful Chef launched the UK’s first co-branded supermarket recipe box in collaboration with Waitrose. Running initially for a 12 week period, choose between two to five recipes per week, with options for one person as well. Each box will also contain a full-size free Waitrose Cooks Ingredient product to give customers something new to try and build your ingredient cabinet. If your New Year’s resolution centers around healthy eating, a recipe box like this is a simple place to start. Violife promises to plant trees for vegan meal submissions < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6704%"/> Violife More and more of us may be adopting a plant-based diet, but if this is your first time going vegan, Violife is here to give you a little helping hand. As part of its Change Your Cheese Veganuary campaign, the alternative cheese brand (not to mention the official sponsor Veganuary), is committing to plant one tree for five vegan meals submitted through the Violife website. They aim to plant 10,000 trees, so submit and help change the planet by changing your cheese. Krispy Kreme launches all-vegan donuts < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Crispy Cream The guilty pleasure of a Krispy Kreme donut just upped the ante with the launch of three all-vegan donuts designed to bring dopamine-boosting joy to those gray January days. Limited edition donuts include Fudge Brownie Bliss, Caramel Choc Delight, and Apple Custard Crumble. Can’t choose? Get the Dozen Vegan Selection which includes two of each new flavor plus six original Glazed Vegan Ring Donuts. Are you still drooling? Earn 25k with your next Lidl store It may be known as the place to shop for inexpensive groceries, but until February 2, Lidl is offering users of the Lidl Plus app the chance to earn a small fortune. Scan your stamp card at checkout and for every 10 expenses you will get a stamp. Once you’ve collected four of these, you’ll enter a raffle, where there are 5,400 prizes up for grabs (like a mini electric car, Jet2 family vacations, and a variety of gift vouchers) as well as a cash prizes of 25,000 smackeroonies. Tom Daley gets tricky < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Tom daley Much has been said about Olympic gold medalist Tom Daleys’ love of knitting (who could forget the snaps of him happily purlining by the pool at Tokyo 2020?) LoveCrafts.com. Not only is this a great skill to learn, but just 10 minutes a day can help your sanity. The Made with Love By Tom Daley kits will have you doing everything from cardigans (handy in these temperatures) to knit vests and blankets, among others. Club Soda launches non-alcoholic license < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Club Soda Without alcohol, that doesn’t mean without pleasure. If you’re trying to stick to Dry Jan but don’t know where to start, head to W1. Located just off Regent Street (59 Great Portland Street), you’ll find the new Club Sodas pop-up, an unlicensed sale of alcohol-free alternatives to help you achieve your goal. There are over 70 brands on offer, but if you can’t, check out our roundup of the best bass options and none in our dedicated roundup. READ MORE

