Friends have started a locked-out fashion business that now sells out every season





Two friends from Southport have launched a fashion brand that is on lockdown and it sells out every season. After being put on leave at the start of the pandemic and worried about a possible layoff, cabin crew Francesca, 27, and mortgage advisor Laura, 29, decided to embark on their ultimate dream of building a brand. fashion. The aspiring fashion designers, who have been friends since high school, were stunned by the response their business received. READ MORE:Theme park opens a short drive from Liverpool city center With no previous experience in the fashion industry, starting a clothing brand was a huge risk for the couple. After months of sketching out their designs and polishing their first collection, they launched The Nuevo Edit in August 2020. Their success was instantaneous, with the brand proving to be an immediate hit with fashion bloggers and social media fans. Laura said: Fran and I have been friends for over 10 years. We went to the same high school and have always been at the same level when it comes to fashion. “We always attend social occasions wearing the same things – so when we were put on leave we decided to devote our time to an exciting new endeavor.” La Nuevo Edit focuses on timeless, classic and neutral pieces, in the hope that they will stay in your wardrobe for years to come. Laura continued: We don’t focus on on-trend pieces or throwaway fashion. All of our collections – past and present – are designed to form your capsule collection. “You can mix and match pieces to create a variety of timeless, neutral outfits that are transitional for different seasons.” Commenting on their success, Laura added, “We both put our savings into this project – which, when you’ve already been on leave and you’re in the middle of a pandemic with so many unknowns, is very scary. “But the response has been incredible – we’ve had fashion bloggers with hundreds of thousands of followers reaching out to collaborate – and our collections sell out every season.” You can buy the Nuevo Edit here. Get the best stories delivered straight to your inbox by subscribing to one of our free newsletters

