U.S. Figure Skating Championships Day Four Preview: Free Men





Free Men Nathan Chendemonstrated a flamboyant and highly technical short program on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville that left the skater sweating and panting. He broke his own national record with 115.39 points. Skating towards La Bohème, Chen landed a combination of four Lutz and three toes for over 20 points. It was the most striking element of the whole competition. Lutz has been a bit difficult for me this season so I’m really glad I was able to get him out, especially in the second half, ”Chen toldAndrea Joyceafter the skate. “Overall I’m happy with the way I skated. Sunday afternoon, the five-time national champion has one last task before him before the 2022 Winter Olympics: the free skate. He should have no problem with what should be a relaunch of his 2019-2020 program; with such a large lead, only nerves can stop Chen now. A d SEE MORE : Nathan Chen likely to skate 2019-20 programs at 2022 US Championships The only athlete within Chen’s reach:Vincent zhou, a silver medalist last year at the national championships, who concluded the men’s short program with a skate of 112.78 points. A favorite to be part of the Olympic team, Zhou is also a serious contender for the podium at the 2022 Winter Games. Third place will almost surely come down to 17-year-old VirginiaIlia Malininand Illinois, 27 Jason brown. On Saturday, Malinin skated the best short film of his life on a cover of Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean: his surprising routine was quick, precise and crisp and scored 103.46 points, for third place. SEE MORE : US Championships: Zhou scores 112.78 for second short A d A medal favorite at the US championships,Jason browntook the ice early. He pulled off a triple flip and a clean triple Axel, but his program didn’t quite have the technical aspiration of other skaters. Brown is now fourth with 100.84 points and has his work cut out for him. The men’s free program airs Saturday at 2 p.m. on NBC, NBCOlympics.com and peacock . Check out the full US Figure Skating Championships results here.

