Bears pass 4th and 1st and an opportunity to end the year with a victory, fall to the hands of the Vikings in an inspired way
That’s it people. The last meaningless Chicago Bears game until the next preseason. Hope you have whipped up your favorite snacks and poured out your favorite responsible drinks already, because you aren’t going to stray away from this one. This is Matt Nagys’ last game as head coach of the Bears, and for one, I can’t wait to see what he has up for us. I hope for a touchdown pass to Andy Dalton, from Nagy himself disguised as Nick Foles.
But there was no fun this Sunday as the Bears fell 31-17 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Let’s move on to a recap of match day.
Cairo Santos returns to 90% field goal
This good bear landed his 54th placement out of 60 attempts in Marine and Orange. His right paw was the most consistent to grace the field since Robbie Gould, and he finally managed to recover from the classic Nags to attempt a literally impossible 66-yard field goal.
Nagys will go for all 4
And there’s no way it could go wrong. David Montgomery runs strong and the offensive line blocks with almost competent prowess.
Update: it went wrong. A 4th and 5th attempt left Andy Dalton squirming back for his life in what must have been a lost 20-yard sack.
Update ^ 2: Andy tried to throw it again on 4 for another bag. At this point, two 4th misses within range of the field cost the Bears 6 points. Whoops.
Update ^ 3: On 4 and the goal they tried to pass again and were sacked again. Even Aqib Talib could tell that bears outdid themselves. There was no other way to end the Nagy era. Some things feel good. It’s just.
Update ^ 4: Another 4th & 1? You better believe it would still be an assist, an assist that fell into Patrick Peterson’s hands for one more pick-six. It turned out that there was a same better way to end the Nagy Era, and the Bears managed to find it.
Has anyone ever called him Angelo Sackson?
Otherwise, I call dibs. It was my idea and mine alone. This bear has been a good free agent who clearly benefited from learning as one of the game’s greatest defensive linemen at Akiem Hicks. Angelo Blackson had pressure early and often today, including a sack on Kirk Cousins’ first pullback. Cousins obviously isn’t a difficult man to fire, or even to make fun of on social media it’s your thing, but it’s an impressive performance nonetheless.
Andy QB1 Dalton is 32nd on NFL all-time assist list
Which is perfect because he was right about the 32nd best quarterback in the NFL this season! (Nobody talks about the interceptions, okay?)
Sean Desai quietly turned this low-talented defense into something impressive
The Bears defense has had its ups and downs this season, and there was a time when many of us doubted Desai. This last streak of games, despite Khalil Mack’s injury, the defense definitely outnumbered its games, given its shallow depth in the secondary and linebacker.
Scratch that, maybe not
A good first half doesn’t make a play, and the Bears’ second-half performance leaves plenty of room for any Desais skeptics. The blown blankets and falling DBs led to the Vikings’ receivers opening up and an easy-to-watch 3 TD assists (one being a blind uprising from Justin Jefferson) that rallied the Vikings after two points. The phrase It’s not about how you start, but how you end definitely applies.
Eddie Jackson, you’ve been lathered
Justin Jefferson’s 45-yard touchdown pass that started the 4th quarter was a stark reminder of Eddie Jacksons’ low season. Jackson had apparently locked Jefferson in the field, but he never looked back for the ball and ultimately fell victim to a play you expected of him.
The Jacksons have generally been good at covering this season, but with a $ 15million a year deal, you’d expect him to find the ball eventually. Alas, he has now finished his 2nd consecutive year with 0 INT.
Dazz Newsome is a good little shooter
The Bears must stop hiding their rookies on the practice squad. Newsome put in some superb plays in his limited shots, not least of which was a brutal kickoff tackle on the 14-yard line today. He went down so much faster than the rest of the Bears for a second, I thought I was looking at Cordarrelle Patterson again.
The referees seem to really understand the stakes of this match
They did not throw a flag until the very end of the 1st half. And it was against the Vikings. A deep respect to Brad Allen and his team.
1000 yards for Moon Bear!
Darnell Mooney has officially passed 1,000 yards this season. People can say he’s not a No.1 all they want, but he’s been the Bears’ best receiver all year and he looked good to be doing it.
The season is finally, finally over
NFL instituted 17-game season at the wrong time, this season for the Bears has dragged on far longer than necessary. Fortunately, it’s over now, the real fun begins …
