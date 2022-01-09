Chef Sec removes “colonial” dress code in THA buildings





Tobago Stephon Nicolas



THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine addresses the media at the Scarborough Legislature last month. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) will abolish the “ridiculous” dress code in public buildings in Tobago. Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made the announcement Sunday at a post-Executive Council press conference following a five-day retreat at Rovanel’s Resort and Conference Center in Bon Accord. Augustine said: “From now on, we will be asking the Chief Administrator to send out a circular notifying a change in policy regarding finding service in an office of THA. This is not for workers, it is is for the public. “ The Deputy Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) said people wearing short pants, slippers or sleeveless would no longer be refused service in a THA building. “As public servants, we will all serve the people. Entities like schools and other specialist areas, they will all keep their dress code. For the general divisions of the THA, we will remove this dress code policy. You can see a relaxation of this policy. “ Augustine said current politics are archaic and rooted in colonialism. “We’re not the first in the Caribbean to do it. I think Jamaica did it about a year or two ago. It’s about getting rid of the vestiges of colonialism that we have held in for the dear life. “No one can convince me that in the tropics we have to push people back because they might be wearing a slipper. It cannot be reasonable. Taxpayers pay us. We officials will disguise ourselves. and serve people as they come. “ Augustine said he heard several reports of tourists exiting cruise ships prevented from entering the Tourism Division building in Scarborough. He said he had heard a story on Radio Tambrin before about a man who was banned from entering the Board of Inland Revenue because he was wearing three-quarter length pants. He said the man had borrowed a dress shorter than the three-quarter length pants and was allowed in. “That in itself is a testament to the ridiculous nature of that dress code that was there … It can’t be the way we do business in the tropics. This policy is being changed for the first time in the country, and it’s starting. in Tobago. Just make sure you wear a mask. “

