Analysis: Snapshot of CAA’s Top Men’s Basketball Teams | Sports

JMU men’s basketball kicks off the conference game on January 9 at home against Hofstra. Despite the CAA’s ban on the Dukes from the conference tournament, there is still a lot to play for this season.

JMU was picked to finish fourth in the CAA preseason poll, voted on by men’s basketball coaches and members of the media, with Delaware, Northeastern, Drexel and JMU being the favorites.

2021-22 CAA Men’s basketball Planned order of arrival

1. Delaware (19)

2. North-East (7)

3. Drexel (5)

4. James Madison (3)

5. Hofstra (1)

6. Elon (1)

7. Charleston College

8. Towson

9. UNCW

10. Guillaume and Marie

JMU

The Dukes started this season 9-2, the best in the CAA. They lead the conference by a margin of +13.4 points as of January 5. The Dukes are 14th nationally in forced turnovers, led by junior goaltender Vado Morse, who averages 1.6 steals per game. JMU demonstrated his defensive ability early this season with a surprise victory over the University of Virginia, keeping the Cavaliers 49 points in the game.

JMU took advantage of the transfer portal this offseason, adding four players who are currently averaging 18 minutes or more. Graduate goalkeeper Takal Molson and a transfer from Seton Hall lead the team with 11.2 points and 2.7 assists per game, with another graduate forward Alonso Sule averaging 6.3 rebounds per game, a JMU high .

The Dukes hope to win their second straight regular season title and their first outright CAA title since 1993.

Delaware

The Blue Hens brought back all-conference graduate forward Dylan Painter, who finished last season averaging 13.5 points and 11.5 rebounds, good for sixth place in the country. This year, he’s averaging 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Painter in a red shirt for Villanova during her national championship in 2018.

At 6ft 10in, Painter could present some issues for JMU as the Dukes don’t have a tall man taller than 6ft 8in.

Delaware sacked several key contributors, such as fifth-year guard duo Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson. The two are averaging over 10 points per game, with Allen shooting 40.5% from a 3-point range this year through Jan.5. The Blue Hens have added junior guard Jameer Nelson Jr., son of former NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson through the transfer portal. Nelson has started all 15 games this season and is averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Last season, Delaware finished as the top defensive team in conference, allowing 64 points per game, despite a rotation margin of -5 per game. This season, the Blue Hens are improving with a turnover margin of -0.2.

The Dukes face the Blue Hens on Jan. 29 in Harrisonburg and Feb. 14 in Delaware.

Drexel

The Dragons represented CAA in March Madness last season, and Drexel will be looking to make two consecutive appearances this season. Senior guard Camren Wynter from last season, the MVP of the CAA tournament, has returned, along with senior forward James Butler. Both players were named to the CAA’s first all-star team for the preseason, and Wynter was named the preseason player of the year.

Butler is in the Top 20 for Division I rebounds, averaging 10.3 per game. The butlers ‘skills in painting balanced with Wynters’ ability to create scoring opportunities will be Drexel’s main catalyst as he looks to replace two starters from last season. The brace means the Dukes will have to focus on pick and roll defense to limit Butlers’ chances of scoring.

The Dukes face the Dragons on January 27 at home and February 7 on the road.

northeast

Northeast coach Bill Coen is entering his 16th season at the helm and he is looking to compete in the NCAA tournament for the third time in his career. The Northeasts are looking to replace Tyson Walker, a junior goaltender who led the Huskies last season and moved to Michigan State in the offseason.

To replace Walker, senior goaltender Shaquille Walters took over as point guard. Walters, from London, leads the team with 12.9 points per game and offers a strong defensive presence, although he returns the ball more than 3.9 times per game. JMU who forced 18 turnovers per game will look to force Walters’ mistakes.

Alongside Walters, second-year guard Jahmyl Telfort returns after winning CAA’s sixth man of the year last season. In the paint, junior red jersey forward Chris Doherty started the year averaging 9.4 rebounds per game. Notre Dame’s transfer appears to be bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign and is a player to watch as the season progresses.

The Dukes face Northeastern at home on January 11 and on the road on February 3.

The Dukes are eligible to receive a blanket offer for the NCAA tournament, which would be their first bid since 2013. Additionally, a regular season title would grant JMU’s automatic qualification to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), a team of 32 tournament featuring the next best teams that fail to qualify for March Madness.

In the past, the NIT has not been kind to JMU. The Dukes have played in the NIT five times in their history, all between 1987 and 1993. They are 0-5 all-time, the second-worst of any school in NIT history behind Boston University (0 -6). If the Dukes return, they are looking for their first win in the tournament, which would be a major statement as JMU enters the Sun Belt in 2022-2023.

