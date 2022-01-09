Raven season ends in depressing and all-too-familiar fashion





The Baltimore Ravens’ season ended not with a bang, but with a moan. The Ravens entered the day with the odds against them. Needing a win and three more results to follow their path, it seems highly unlikely that the Ravens will be able to maintain their playoff hopes. Especially with one of those results being a two-game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Indianapolis Colts. But then something incredible happened. The Jaguars got on the Colts early on and never looked back. Suddenly, the playoffs seemed close at hand. However, the Ravens still had to run their own affairs. Unfortunately, this turned out to be a more difficult task than anyone could have hoped for. The Ravens will miss the playoffs this season. They will finish below .500 for the first time since 2015. And they have no one to blame but themselves. Ravens to miss playoffs for first time since 2017 In what has been a cruel and horrific season marred by injury and heartache, has there ever been another way this season can end? The Ravens failed once again in overtime, scoring their sixth straight loss, including five for three points or less. That’s the way things have been for the Ravens this season. Any moment of optimism was immediately followed by grief and disappointment. It was only fitting to see the Ravens fail in the face of Pittsburgh Steelers dramatically, in part because of injuries to Lamar Jackson and the entire starting high school. In many ways, the end of this game was indicative of the Ravens’ entire season at this point. They fight hard and try their best to overcome obstacles, but injuries and a few unlucky rebounds have finally taken their toll. This is the story of the team’s six-game losing streak at the end of the year. And that was the story of this game. The Ravens will now turn their attention to an offseason that could see a lot of turnover. One thing is for sure, however, they will be looking to put this cruel season behind them quickly.

