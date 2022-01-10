Family of 8 displaced in Rocky Mount after house burned down on Friday





ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) – You can still smell the charred remains of a house fire Friday night on Hollyfield Circle. The family of eight who lived there now face a daunting challenge. We have absolutely lost everything. We left with just the clothes on our backs. Two of my boys went out without shoes, one of my sons was not even really dressed. We have lost everything, said Nakisha Ramsey. Ramsey has five boys and a girl, aged 11 to 20. She raised the six at home. Ramsey’s seven-month-old granddaughter also lived with them. We lost our memories, we lost everything we cherished. We feel moved and lost. A house that only exists in memories. The situation unfolded in the bedroom of 18-year-old Rayquan Ramsey. I hear firecrackers in my corner and I knew it was wrong. I continue to have the same image of the start of the fire. Although support from the Red Cross and local churches has helped, they are desperate for a place to rent as they know their hotel days are limited. We are convinced that it will have a great result, even if we have lost everything. But if anyone can help us contact us, if you know of a place that is commendable let us know. WDBJ7 contacted Franklin County Public Safety to inquire about the fire investigation, but had no response. The Ramseys have set up a GoFundMe, which you can find here. Nakisha Ramsey can be reached at (540) -493-1572. Physical donations can be dropped off at 190 Bland Street in Rocky Mount. You can find each child’s name and size for the clothes below: Lashea Large t-shirt for women

Medium / Large Sweatpants

Shoe size 9 Rayquan Medium pants for men

Large shirt for men

Shoe size 11 Nyaleei Medium pants for men

Large shirt for men

Shoe size 11 Devilion X-Large men’s shirt

Wide leg pants for men

Shoe size 13 Nathaniel Medium shirt for men

Small pants for men

Size 9.5 Nene Medium shirt for men

Medium pants for men

Shoe size 8 Analia Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wdbj7.com/2022/01/09/rocky-mount-family-8-displaced-following-friday-house-fire/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos