Stephen Curry and Dubs celebrate Klay Thompson’s comeback in epic fashion

The Golden State Warriors are about to play their biggest game of the season. Klay Thompson will return after sustaining injuries that have kept him sidelined since 2019. The five-time All-Star and three-time champion will return to the First lineas he helps the Warriors compete for another championship.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors donned Thompson’s jersey before the game to celebrate their teammate’s memorable comeback.

only suitable outfit for tonight tbh pic.twitter.com/rN41eZfowH – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 9, 2022

The whole Warriors squad gathered in Klay Thompson jerseys : @warriors pic.twitter.com/joC5WaQe57 – Complex sports (@ComplexSports) January 9, 2022

Thompson means a lot to the Warriors, not just as a player, but as a positive presence in the locker room. He has taken on his role as a mentor to young players, which will be invaluable to his young teammates and the future of Golden State. His incredible dedication brought him back after being out for two full seasons.

The NBA world is thrilled to see Thompson back in action. Green, Curry, Kevin Durant and other players have said they are delighted to see him again.

Golden State is surely happy to welcome him again. They excel on both sides of the ball and should only do better than another All-Star. Thompson’s timeless skills will be a perfect fit for newer Warriors he hasn’t played with yet. It will also be a seamless transition to the game when he plays with the teammates he has generated incredible chemistry with over the years.

Thompson is ready to go and is looking to earn respect. The Warriors will ring on Klay Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.