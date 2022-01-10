You have worn your dress the wrong way, that means it will be okay and anyone can do it

ALREADY BOUGHT a dress that looks great anywhere other than around your waist?

A fashion blogger revealed that she uses a bangle and elastic to make them fit better.

3 Blogger Sheryl Luke revealed how she makes her loose dresses better fitted Credit: Instagram @fashionactive

3 She ended up with a much better fit Credit: Instagram @fashionactive

California fashion blogger Sheryl Luke has revealed that it’s no longer necessary to accept that a dress is too loose around the waist or has an unflattering shape.

“All you need is a bracelet and a hair tie,” she began in her viral post. video.

“Place the bracelet around your waist and over the dress.

“Reverse the dress and wrap the tie over the bracelet and the dress.

“Invest the dress back and you’ve got a chic waist and a more flattering fit.”

After her video, many women took to the comments section to say how amazing it was.

One woman wrote: “Woah, this works SO good !!

“Looks like it was supposed to be like that!” “

A second commented: “Genius!

And a third added that it suited him wonderfully.

This hack could definitely work for all those Zara dresses that you buy after an employee reveals how to make good sales.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, shared her insider knowledge with the Black Friday sales market.LovetheSales.com.

Here are her five tips for going out in stores this Black Friday.

Buy from the back first

Zara’s ex-employee said:Stores will put the best deals on sale at the back of the store and near the cash desk, which is not normally downstairs.

They do this to increase the likelihood that you will first see a higher priced item and opt for that instead, and close to the refund until prompted to exchange instead of a refund.

It can be a little tricky, but going up or down that escalator could save your wallet a lot of money.

Check the hold rail at the end of the day

She said: At the end of the day, after the store is closed, anything that was on the hold-down rail is returned to the workshop.

I would recommend coming 10 minutes before your local fashion store closes and asking to see the wait rail.

You basically get a secret list of clothes that no one has touched for you to browse. Plus, from personal experience, I have found so many cute clothes and the most sought after pieces there.

Scan on your phone for the latest / best price

The wise insider said: Once the Black Friday sale begins, it seems like it never ends.

Due to our high activity, revising the price of the label is often left out for other more important tasks.

So when you pick up a dress, jacket, or pair of shoes, scan them with the retailer’s app to see if there has been a sudden drop in prices online.

So many times during the sales, a customer came to pay and found her dress was 15 times cheaper than she initially thought.

Go to the fitting rooms

She said: This one looks strange but this mountain of clothes is a gold mine.

Since so many people are rushing to grab the sale items, they normally don’t check the size and instead try to see what it looks like.

As a result, there is so much inventory left on sale, making it a great place to see all the sale items and things that might otherwise appear to be sold out.

“If you are willing to browse through these articles, you can easily find what you are looking for.

Opt for summer items

The former Zara employee said: It might sound strange since it’s winter that you naturally want sweaters and coats, but since people would buy winter clothes regardless of the price, the company does not. there is no incentive to give them high discounts.

This is why it is always better to go for summer pieces, it might be out of season but the sales are much better, and after all, not everything is coming back in fashion. Bring these bikinis and sliders!