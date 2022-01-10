Cameron Smith wins Sentry Tournament of Champions in record fashion

KAPALUA, Hawaii No one has ever finished a PGA TOUR event with more under par shots than Cameron Smith, and he needed all of them to outlast Jon Rahm and win the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

In the best scoring conditions Kapalua has seen in the 24 times he has hosted the start of the new year reserved for winners, Smith was relentless all day until the 3-foot birdie putt he made. on the 18th hole for an 8 under 65 and a victory in one stroke on Sunday.

Smith, who jumped 30 spots to No.3 in the FedExCup rankings, finished at 34 under 258, a tournament record by three strokes. Ernie Els won at 31 under par in 2003, and it was the PGA TOUR record for under par shots.

Three players beat this during this surreal week on the western outskirts of Maui.

Unreal turn, Smith said. Something I will never forget.

Not only did he smash the record, but the Australian faced the World No.1 player this weekend and beat him in one fell swoop.

Rahm, who was playing for the first time since Oct. 15, did all he could and Smith never gave him an opening. They started the final round tied for the lead. Smith took the lead with a 4-foot birdie putt on No.4 and a 20-foot birdie putt on the eighth par-3.

Rahm closed in one fell swoop with a 15-foot birdie on the 11th.

They matched birdies and pars on the same holes the rest of the way. Rahm finished with a 66 to finish 33 under 259.

I have every reason to smile, Rahm said of his score. It’s a bittersweet moment.

Matt Jones of Australia tried to join the race, tempting the eagle on the 13th, hitting a 4ft eagle putt on the 15th and hitting a 50ft birdie putt on the 17th. A final birdie allowed Jones to tie the Plantation course record at 61. Justin Thomas and Rahm each shot 61 on Saturday to finish third.

He was 32-under 260.

Until this week, only three players had completed a 72-hole event within 30 or less of Els in 2003, Jordan Spieth in Kapalua in 2016 and Dustin Johnson at the soggy Boston TPC in 2020.

And then three players got past that during that hot, windless week, as well as a mild golf course despite heavy rain before the strongest peloton arrived. The greens were soft and rolled smooth. There was no way to stop them.

Smith earned his fourth victory on the PGA TOUR, two tag team titles in New Orleans and became the sixth player to win both Hawaii stages on the PGA TOUR. He won the Sony Open in Honolulu two years ago in the playoffs.

Rahm easily retained his No.1 ranking and did little harm on his return from the longest break of his professional career. He had a 20-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead on the 17th, his last good chance to catch Smith, who narrowly missed.

On the closing par 5, Smith arrived just before the green. His 90-foot putt slowed to a stop about 3 feet from the hole. That meant Rahm had no choice but to punch a 50-foot eagle putt right off the green, and he narrowly missed the high side.

The previous low scoring record without a win was Bryson DeChambeau, who finished 27 under the BMW Championship at Caves Valley last year and lost to Patrick Cantlay in the playoffs.

Cantlay, who is playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup, finished with a 67 to finish at 26 under par. It was only good for fourth place this week.