Out goes the dress code | Local news

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine got down to business yesterday by upgrading contract workers and rejecting the colonial requirement that citizens be dressed a certain way for access services.

The new THA administration has promised sweeping changes in the first quarter of 2022, with Augustine announcing a number of new initiatives to roll out in the coming months.

Speaking at a post-Executive Council press conference, Augustine announced that 133 temporary contract workers at the Tobago Regional Health Authority will move from monthly contracts to three-year contracts if they are under the age of 60. . For those over 60, he said contracts will be issued on a case-by-case basis on the basis of an appraisal.

Based on the assessment, we have 133 employees whose employment status is considered Temporary, Temporary or Temporary Covid and for those 133 workers, once you are under 60, you will be given a three-year contract. automatically offered immediately. Workers in the TRHA who are considered temporary have a little more stability in their employment status. We do this because we recognize the need to fix the system. We won’t let you languish in three-month or one-year contracts, he said.

Colonial dress code

Augustine also rescinded current dress code requirements at THA offices for members of the public. While employees are still required to wear business attire, he said no member of the public should be turned away for what they wear.

He called the current demands a vestige of colonialism and said the assembly’s chief administrator should notify the change.

Beginning today, we will be asking the Chief Administrator to send out a circular notifying the change in policy regarding the dress code for those seeking service at the THA offices. As soon as this notice goes out, those awkwardly written signs that there are no shorts, no sleeveless and no slippers, we will serve all people regardless. Entities such as schools that require specialized clothing will maintain their dress code policy. We are not the first in the Caribbean to do this, it is about shaking off the vestiges of colonialism that we have clung to for life … No one can convince us that we have to turn people back because they carry slippers. Taxpayers pay us, we’ll dress professionally and serve people as they come, he said.

Distribution of land and houses

Additionally, Augustine said the THA is implementing an aggressive land-for-house distribution program, citing undistributed land across the island.

In agriculture, the mandate for this district is that all the lots in the Belle Jardin subdivision be distributed. You may not know that as far back as 216 people received their letters, paid mortgage insurance, signed mortgage agreements and never received the land they were granted. In this neighborhood, you will get these lands even if I have to get them myself and give them to you. The mandate is also to do an assessment of all the domains available across the island with a view to distributing them during this first quarter, he said.

Addressing the pothole problem, Augustine introduced the Show Me A Road Tobago (SMART) initiative which will allow citizens to submit photos of potholes all over the island in need of repair.

… By using an online platform, you will be able to self-declare these potholes in your street and your community, and we will be able to geolocate these potholes. We will use a mix of the division’s resources and the community’s workforce to start filling those holes that the WASA (Water and Sewer Authority) has left in place, he said. he declares.

Produce flour

He also said that the THA’s goal for the next quarter is to make Tobago one of the largest producers of alternative flour in the Caribbean region. As such, he said, the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company will be readjusted.

He also said that the administration will strive to provide benefits to development workers in agriculture.

Development workers in agriculture have worked for over 20 years without any benefits, nothing more than a gratuity at a pensionable age that we set as if it were due yesterday. This is a question that can easily embarrass us in Tobago … we cannot have people working for more than 20 years without cumulative benefits. It would not meet any of the best industrial relations practices, he said.