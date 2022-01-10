Conor McGregor gets in touch with his feminine side with his latest outfit





Conor McGregor has made his fortune in the crudest way beating other men in the Octagon, but when it comes to what he’s wearing he has a surprisingly thoughtful approach. From crisp but relaxed Canadian tuxedo cuts to the combination of his passion for expensive bespoke suits with his penchant for insults, the 33-year-old Irish MMA legend definitely has a passion for fashion, especially when luxury brands are considered. In particular, he likes Italian brands, comes out regularly in Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Prada. Its latest Prada pickup is a bit awkward, however. Posing in front of a mirror for Instagram yesterday at the pub he owns in Dublin, The Black Forge Inn, Conor showed off a rather feminine pink mohair sweater paired with a black cap, black skinny jeans, black Nike sneakers and a Rolex Day-Date in yellow gold (ref. 228238-0004). It’s… not what we would normally expect from him. Now, there is nothing wrong with wearing pink. Real men wear pink, in fact. But the mohair is a bit too much. We don’t know if it’s more “grandmother” or “rich sisterhood”… All-black outfits definitely make us think it’s the latter. Looks like he’s about to pick up a mocha orange Frappuccino. The Rolex doesn’t help either, although it’s not really its fault. 40mm is a bit smaller for watches these days, but it’s not abnormally small; it’s just that McGregor (which has swelled massively in recent months) makes the AU $ 59,200 timepiece look like a ladies’ watch. RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Shows a Classic, Refreshing Rolex For The Big Man What’s more worrying is that it looks like Conor took this photo right after going to the little boy’s room. His belt is undone and it seems to cover his fly. Maybe after her recent swelling her jeans don’t fit the way they used to? We have so many questions … Check out the rest of Conor McGregor’s insane watch collection below. McGregor’s beefier appearance sparked rumors about the outspoken brawler’s future fight plans, with MMA writer Ariel Helwani suggesting McGregor might be preparing for a fight with social media star Jake Paul, recounting DAZN it’s “the biggest fight to be fought in combat sports right now, whether people love it or hate it.” RELATED: The Awkward Truth About The Jake Pauls Watch Collection Others, like fierce rival Dustin Poirier and former MMA fighter Chael Sonnen, have instead hinted that McGregor just let loose after his loss to Poirier last year, where Poirier broke the Irishman’s leg. . Or maybe they are just jealous of her sweater … Read more

