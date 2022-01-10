Cond Nast to Launch Vogue Philippines





Vogue Philippines will launch its English-language print, digital and social platforms in September 2022, publisher Cond Nast announced Monday. Were thrilled to launch our 29th edition of Vogue in the Philippines, a country with a growing luxury fashion market and a vibrant creative scene, said Cond Nasts managing director of global brand licensing, Markus Grindel. For the Filipino edition, Cond Nast has partnered with Mega Global Licensing Inc., (MGLI), a local publishing house with over 30 years of experience in the prestige publishing market. The Filipino talent has been ready to be received by the world for decades now and with certainty, I can say that the market, too, is finally ready, said Archie Carrasco, chairman and chief executive of MGLI. The launch of Vogue Philippines marks a further move for the fashion title into the Southeast Asian market, where it already has editions in Thailand and Singapore. It also comes at a time of evolution for Vogue. In December 2020, publisher Cond Nast announced a major editorial restructuring that consolidated power in the hands of American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and the year since has seen a number of long-time editors-in-chief of international titles leave their posts in key markets such as China, Japan, the UK, France and Italy. Learn more: Org Chart: Vogues New Global Editorial Structure The heavyweight international Vogue editors who once filled the front rows at Paris Fashion Week were gone this season, a stark sign of the restructuring that has consolidated power in the hands of global editor Anna Wintour and her regional deputies.

