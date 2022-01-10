Minecraft Mod Lets Players Dress Up Their Snow Golems With Scarves And Hats





A Minecraft player showed off his mod which transformed the snow golem into a snowman who comes to life, which can be dressed in a hat and scarf.

It seems thatMinecraft fans enter the winter season by dressing up their snowy creations. While the snowy weather has received a massive update in the lastMinecraftupdated, this is an older winter feature that catches the attention of gamers. In theMinecraft Caves and Cliffs update, developer Mojang has added a host of new features that have significantly improved world generation and added new cave biomes. However, an overlooked aspect of theCaves and cliffsupdate is improvements toMinecraftthe mountains and cliffs of. The inclusion of powder snow, which may appear to be normal snow but will let players get through, potentially freezing to death if they don’t escape. Additionally, new mountain creatures like goats have arrived.Minecraft,which can bring players down from the mountains to potential death. Other threats like looters and the ever-present threat of hostilitiesMinecraft crowds are also a massive threat to the player. However, the snowy landscape also gives players the opportunity to enjoy a bit of whimsy. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Minecraft Classic World Dangerously Close To Completely Sold Out Editor juuccashared their creation on theMinecraft subreddit, a video that allows them to turn the snow golem into a full-fledged snowman. Like Jack Frost, by placing the pumpkin head on the snow golem, the golem transforms into a snowman, comes to life, and begins to move. And, to add to the winter joy, juuccaa shows that they are even able to dress up their snowman, by donning him a top hat and scarf. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t seem to show any other features of the snowman, as this feature was added via a mod, but the player certainly got to enjoy the winter spirit. Other Redditors were quick to comment on how cool the feature was, asking if juuccaa could reveal which mod they were using.

UniqueMinecraftmods are just one of the many ways players can express their creativity with the game. Mods have transformedMinecraft from a simple, blocky world to a much more lush and detailed world. Other mobs grant unique abilities to the player, create new blocks or change the way existing blocks interact with the world, or even just stylize the world to look like places from popular culture. Some mods even add new puzzles, minigames, quests, and other achievements for players who have already killed the End Dragon. Even though the snowman that came to life from juuccaa was the result of a mod, that doesn’t make it any less interesting. Obviously, other players were intrigued by the possibility of the snow golem, otherwise a fairly mundane entity inMinecraft come alive. If nothing else, the living snowman has allowed someMinecraftplayers who are locked away for the winter have a chance to enjoy the wonder.

Next: Minecraft 1.18: The Best Places To Mine Diamonds Minecraftis available on PC, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch. Source:juuccaa / Reddit Animal Crossing player appears to be shot by Isabelle

