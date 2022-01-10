Wisconsin Men’s Basketball: Badgers escape College Park with one-point win over Maryland





After a pair of crucial conference wins over Purdue and Iowa, the Wisconsin Badgers No.23 men’s basketball team (13-2 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) were back on the road on Sunday. evening for a slope of the road against the Maryland turtles. In the end, the Badgers managed to escape College Park, Md., With another important victory on the Big Ten Road. In the opening minutes of the game, Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl combined for 11 quick points to give the Badgers a nine-point advantage in the media’s first timeout. Maryland would look to a zone defense, but Tyler Wahl would continue to play inside for Wisconsin. At the next media timeout, the Badgers would have an 18-6 lead as Maryland struggled to generate much against the UW defense. Wisconsin would score goals over the next two minutes with an impressive defense, to extend their lead to 19 points at 7:24 in the first half. Everything was working for the Badgers at that point, as the team was shooting 65% while keeping Maryland just 26% on the other side. Maryland would change things soon after. The Terrapins ran 15-0 over the next five minutes to make it 29-23 with just over three minutes to go at halftime. An easy Johnny Davis dunk would end the scoring difficulties right after the timeout, but the damage was done. Wisconsin would only take a seven-point lead at halftime, despite a 21-point lead with just over eight minutes left in the first half. 33-26 Wisconsin at halftime. Johnny Davis with 11 pts and 7 rebounds. UW is still shooting 50% for the game so far. Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) January 10, 2022 Maryland would come out of the intermission hot. The Terrapins would take their first lead of the game before the initial media time-out as the Badgers would continue to miss the majority of their shots. At 11:36, Maryland held a three-point advantage with Wahl on the bench with three fouls. Wahl, however, would return from his brief stint on the sidelines in dramatic fashion, as the junior striker carried the team over the following minutes on the attacking side. Steven Crowl would also step into the action with a whopping three points just before the last media timeout to give Wisconsin a 60-57 lead with 4:02 left in the game. Both teams would come out of the timeout by exchanging buckets, but in the closing minutes of the game the Badgers were able to close the game narrowly on the free throw line for a one point victory. Tyler Wahl> 21 points (8 of 12 from the floor), five rebounds, two assists

Johnny Davis> 19 points (7 of 19 from the floor), seven rebounds

Steven Crowl> nine points (3 of 4 from the floor), eight rebounds

Eric Ayala (Maryland)> 19 points (6 of 16 from the floor), five rebounds Following: The Badgers will return to the Kohl Center on Thursday night for a Top-25 clash with Ohio state. The tip time is set for 6 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2.

