Woman buys ASOS wrap dress online, sets internet on fire with shopping failure when she tries it on





A woman suffered an unfortunate online shopping failure after the dress she bought did not quite meet her expectations. Alix bought a stunning mini dress with a wrap skirt from ASOS for $ 170 (AUD) so she could wear it on New Years Eve. Watch the video above as a woman shows her online shopping is failing But while trying on the evening dress, she ended up with an ill-fitting look that was much more revealing than the one she ordered. Alix bought a stunning mini dress with a wrap skirt from ASOS so she could wear it on New Years Eve. But trying on the party dress she ended up with an ill-fitting look that was so much more. revealing than the one she ordered Credit: TikTok / @alixxrose 7Lifestyle has contacted ASOS for comment. She shared a TikTok Video show how the dress looks on a model compared to what it actually looks like. The video shows Alix wearing the minidress with the skirt exposing her bikini bottom. The shopper saw the fun side of the dilemma, but noted that she would read the reviews before purchasing another outfit online. Her video has since been viewed over 279,000 times, with many suggesting that Alix should transform the dress into a blouse. Listen to me, add a cute pair of high waisted jeans or tight black pants and a cute pair of heels – and it might work, one wrote. While another said: Now it’s a peak and you’re rocking it. Many customers who bought the same dress agreed, saying it was very short. It fits like a big blouse, not a dress. The wrap-style skirt doesn’t close and is quite short … it’s like you’re moving at all, all parts of your wife are on display, another wrote. While another added: Too short for me. The slit opens at the worst place. I’m not particularly tall either.

