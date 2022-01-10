In a transparent and sexy dress, Nadine Njeim steals the attention with an austere look.





Home Entertainment In a transparent and sexy dress, Nadine Njeim attracts attention with a stark look. January 10, 2022 Actress Nadine Nassib Njeim caught the eye last night on Red Carpet during the “Murex d’Or” evening in Beirut, while receiving the award for the best Lebanese actress for the series “2020” and “Khamsa Wa Our ”. “Nadine” sparkled with a charming look signed by Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad, as she wore a long, holographic dress in sheer silver, complete with a cape and a daring chest opening, studded with pearls and shiny embroidery, which reflected her femininity and emphasized the grace of her slender body. Aesthetically, Nadine adopted a distinctive hairstyle, where she lifted part of her hair and let the rest of her tufts hang over her shoulders. She also put on soft makeup made from calm earthy colors that complemented her skin tone. She painted her eyes with dark black eyeliner with cashmere bronze eyeshadow, while defining her brows and installing thick lashes, which highlighted the beauty of her eyes. It is worth mentioning that the Morex dOr awards ceremony, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, finally came after it was postponed last year due to the outbreak of the novel Corona virus across the country, and by respect for the victims of the tragic explosion. which occurred in the city of Tilil, in northern Lebanon, last August. The Murex d’Or festival honored a large group of Lebanese and Arab stars and stars, who expressed their love for “Beirut, icon of constancy”, and their solidarity with Lebanon and its people in its difficult circumstances. Nadine Nassib Njeim, Maguy Bogson, Bassem Mughniyeh, Daniela Rahma, George Khabar, Ahmed El-Zein, Assi El-Hillani, Ziad Burji, Jad Choueiri. As for the directors, they included: “Philip Asmar, Bassem Christo”, and the producers: “Sadiq Al-Sabah, Jamal Sinan, in addition to the journalist, Bossi Shalaby. Nadine Nassib Njeim, Lebanese model and holder of the Miss Lebanon 2004 title. She also holds Tunisian nationality after her mother. She entered the field of comedy when writer Shukri Anis Fakhoury nominated her in 2009 to participate in the “Khotwa Hob” series to be her first acting experience, where she won the role “Murex Award” for the year 2010. She has appeared in a large number of television series each year and appeared in a number of Lebanese films, including “Samra .. Al-Hiba .. Love of Women .. Five and a Text”. He is also shown the “Zahra Salon” series. Al-Asmar, on June 16, 2012, after a long love affair, gave birth to two sons, “Haven” in 2013 and “Giovanni” in 2014, and in September 2019, she announced their amicable separation. . Post navigation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thetimeshub.in/in-a-transparent-and-sexy-dress-nadine-njeim-steals-attention-with-a-stark-look The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos