



What started out as a positive week for Alabama basketball quickly turned into a disappointment on Saturday afternoon. While the Crimson Tide were able to secure a solid road victory in Florida by an 83-70 margin on Tuesday night, that victory was then very quickly overshadowed by a terrible road loss to Missouri. Leading up to 18 points in the second half, Alabama hit back at four points in the dying minutes before losing 92-86. While the Crimson Tide now sits at 2-1 in the SEC game, it has a chance to redeem itself – or make matters worse – next week. Alabama will face rival Auburn at the Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night, giving the Crimson Tide a big opportunity to rise through the ranks. If he loses, however, things could get tough early on for Alabama. Here are the biggest winners and losers of this week: Biggest winner: Texas A&M – The Aggies’ start to the season has been nothing short of unprecedented. Texas A&M now owns the third best conference record at 13-2, behind Auburn and LSU and their respective records of 14-1. While a victory in Georgia is hardly impressive, its 86-81 victory over Arkansas is something of note. While the Aggies will have a tough part of their schedule over the next two weeks, climbing from No.8 to No.5 this week. The Biggest Loser: Arkansas – What happened, Razorbacks? Having started the season 10-2 and with a promise to take the conference by storm, Arkansas has now started the conference game 0-3. Last week the Razorbacks lost to Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, a far cry from what they had to do at the start of the season. Arkansas goes from No.6 to No.9 this week. 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10 1. Auburn (14-1 overall, 3-0 SEC) 2. LSU (14-1, 2-1) 3. Kentucky (12-3, 2-1) 4. Tennessee (10-4, 1-2) 5. Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0) 6. Alabama (11-4, 2-1) 7. State of Mississippi (10-4, 1-1) 8. South Carolina (10-4, 1-1) 9. Arkansas (10-5, 0-3) 10. Florida (9-5, 0-2) 11. Ole Miss (9-5, 1-1) 12. Vanderbilt (9-5, 1-1) 13. Missouri (7-7, 1-1) 14. Georgia (5-10, 0-2) This week’s SEC schedule: January 9-15, 2022 Sunday January 9 No scheduled games. Monday January 10 No scheduled games. Tuesday January 11 South Carolina at # 18 Tennessee – 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network # 16 Kentucky at Vanderbilt – 6 p.m. CT, ESPN Ole Miss at Texas A&M – 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network # 9 Auburn at # 15 Alabama – 8 p.m. CT, ESPN Wednesday January 12 Georgia, Mississippi – 6:00 p.m. CT, SEC Network No. 21 LSU in Florida – 6:00 p.m. CT, no broadcast Missouri to Arkansas – 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network Thursday January 13 No scheduled games. Friday January 14 No scheduled games. Saturday January 15th # 18 Tennessee to # 16 Kentucky – Noon CT, ESPN Florida to South Carolina – Noon CT, SEC Network # 21 Arkansas at LSU – 1 p.m. CT, ESPN2 Texas A&M in Missouri – 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network Vanderbilt in Georgia – 5 p.m. CT, ESPN2 No. 15 Alabama, Mississippi – 5:00 p.m. CT, SEC Network # 9 Auburn to Ole Miss – 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

