Two women fashion leaders line up for fashion icon discussions – WWD

POWER: While many in the fashion industry have once again returned to rescheduling plans rather than executing them, the 92Y is moving forward with its spring installment of “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis.”

Building on the success of a sold-out fall season that included conversations with Brandon Maxwell and Prabal Gurung, Mallis fielded two enterprising women fashion leaders.

Promoting upcoming appearances, Mallis noted that the fact that less than 14% of global fashion brands are led by women prompted her to use her platform to feature women leaders, “who, along with their names and their influence, create a more diverse and equitable world and an inclusive future for all women.

First in line is Tory Burch, who will meet Mallis on March 30 at the Upper East Side Y. The following week, Every Mother Counts model, activist and founder Christy Turlington Burns will take the stage on April 7.

Mallis said of Burch: “Tory has been talking about joining me at Fashion Icons for years. With her evolving role within her brand and all the good work she’s doing to empower women with the Tory Burch Foundation, it seemed like the perfect time to headline a night out at 92Y.

The designer has built an estimated $ 1.5 billion business from scratch.

Mallis said she loves when her guests have a common history. Burns had attended one of Mallis’ previous fashion icon lectures – a 2018 Q&A with esteemed photographer Arthur Elgort. “He spoke with so much love about their collaboration and friendship over the years. I knew I had to have him on stage, ”Mallis said.

They discussed the prospect the following night at Elgort’s honorary doctorate ceremony at Hunter College, Mallis said. “When the 92Y reopened for live events, Christy was one of the first people to agree to be a part of the return of fashion icons.”