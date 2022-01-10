How to dress like an adult: Shane Watson shares wardrobe repairers to refresh old favorites

Traditionally, this is the time to list the pieces that will instantly update your wardrobe. Quickly done! Now! The building blocks that will get you ready for spring!

It might be inspiring, but my heart is not there. The last thing I’m in the mood for right now is buying a lot of new season clothes, and who is it?

Had all been broke since Christmas expecting to lose a few pounds and not at all sure what the new year will bring.

I vote that at least for a week we forget to define our spring looks and focus on improving what we already have with some wardrobe fixers.

These are the parts that work with everything and make everything work.

They reuse old favorites, they make clothes you wouldn’t normally wear this time of year, suddenly wearable, turn day wear into evening wear, whatever you need to get the clothes you want. own and earn a living, your wardrobe repairer can help

You may have to buy it in the sales, with luck, but it could unlock several outfits in your wardrobe. Wouldn’t that be nice?

Here are some candidates:

Amanda Holden pairs a purple silky satin blouse with her lilac midi pin skirt and matching quilted jacket

BOOTS

A low to mid-rise block-heeled knee-high boot, nothing too fancy, is what makes a somewhat dressy dress or skirt more wearable on a daily basis; cropped jeans instantly look more stylish; a denim skirt or summer pants suddenly make sense. These boots say well in the season but allow you to wear things that you wouldn’t wear otherwise.

That dark pink bias skirt you last wore with sandals in summer, why not wear it on the weekends with a funnel neck sweater and boots?

Try Duoboots for flat styles (175, duoboots.com) or John Lewis Partners and Erica Davies for a soft high-heeled boot (145, johnlewis.com). Hush makes a popular boot but with a tapered heel, so it’s a bit less timeless (155, hush-uk.com).

SMOOTH SWEATER

You might be fed up with hearing about the benefits of extra-special knits, but the bespoke minimalist sweater is now in our world just smart enough, the easiest way to spruce up old skirts and pants.

The sleeker ones have a funnel neck and wide sleeves, or no sleeves and maybe a belt. But anything is allowed, as long as it is not sloppy. Try Cos for sleeveless knit sweaters (69, cosstores.com).

Another type of stylish sweater is the cashmere t-shirt. While not for everyone (I don’t want to see my arms until May), these work well under jackets and for the evening. Me + Em has one for sale (175, Meandem.com).

Erin O’Connor wears Smooth Cos Sleeveless Sweater at Cos Fashion Show in September

GLAMOR EARRINGS

These won’t be part of the sale, as everyone has thought about the instant 20% improvement in glamor that a great earring offers. Dinny Halls earrings in freshwater pearls and gold are worth the investment (150, dinnyhall.com), or get bigger and bolder with the oversized costumes of Uterques (36, uterque.com).

SILKY BLOUSE

Abba turquoise. Canary yellow. Red and pink bougainvillea or plain oyster.

It doesn’t matter as long as it suits your skin tone and you’re wearing it to infuse warmth and French fashion editor’s style into your old blazer. You will find all those in Uterque from 100.

CHUNKY SANDALS

A black suede block heel platform sandal placed at the bottom of your wide leg pants or maxi skirt is an instant upgrade. The best (not too high) are from Me + Em (295, menandem.com).

Julia Roberts wears a silky fuchsia pink blouse to match her high waisted wide leg pants to the Homecoming TV show premiere in October 2018

GREAT TANK

Just because having one of them on a shirt automatically makes it cleaner, and having a contained top half is key to wearing baggy pants and midi skirts. If you haven’t tried a tank yet, you’ll be amazed at how fit they are.

Go for V-necks (25, 2.hm.com) with jeans and tight round necks (59, archet.com) under jackets. Or try a bespoke vest (24.99, 2.hm.com).

POP COLOR BAG

You hardly need to use it as a bag, its main purpose is to catch the eye and spice up your outfit.

Jigsaw has a zebra print clutch (55, jigsaw-online.com), or if you can’t pick up the Anya Hindmarchs Sainsburys bag in brown and orange, the Waitrose edition will launch in stores in late January.

All the little things help.