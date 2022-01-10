ICC announces U19 Men’s World Cup match officials









Dubai [UAE], Jan. 9 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the referees and match referees for the 2022 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will take place in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5.

Experienced English referee David Millns will stand alongside Nepalese Buddhi Pradhan for the opening match of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup after officials have been confirmed for the West Indies.

Millns, who has served as a first-class referee for almost 14 years, and Pradhan will supervise hosts West Indies against Australia at National Stadium in Guyana on January 14.

Millns compatriot Martin Saggers will be the television referee for the first of 48 games, with a squad of 22 match officials confirmed by the International Cricket Council.

Among those who will take charge of the Pakistani Rashid Riaz who resumes his role of the 2020 tournament and takes charge of the England opener against Bangladesh with the Irish Roland Black, who also officiated two years ago.

Asif Yaqoob will be the television referee for the same match that will see defending Under-19 champions Bangladesh launch their title defense.

Yaqoob is the third referee to appear in South Africa the last time to be re-selected.

The Pakistani official is expected to be in the middle for the West Indies against Scotland, England against Canada and Bangladesh against the United Arab Emirates.

A total of 19 referees from 14 different countries will be on the pitch, with five also playing the role of TV referee throughout the first leg of the tournament. They will be joined by three referees for the duration of the tournament, with former Sri Lankan international Graeme Labrooy refereeing alongside local official Denavon Hayles and England’s Phil Whitticase.

The meetings will take place in four countries, including Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ten venues will be used as the Caribbean welcomes the young stars of the future to their shores for the first time in the history of the 14 editions of the tournament.

“The U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup is a very important event in our calendar as it brings together the world’s most promising young players in a major ICC tournament, giving them the experience of competing on the world stage”, ICC Senior Manager – Referees and Referees, Adrian Griffith said in a statement.

“We are committed to appointing the best officials available and I have every confidence in the team that will travel to the West Indies for the U19 Cricket World Cup, they will do a great job. I wish them all the best,” a- he added.

The ICC said the referee and match referee appointments for the knockout stages will be announced once the teams have been confirmed. Nominations for the Plate and Super League finals will be finalized after the semi-finals.

The tournament officials are:

Referees: Asif Yaqoob, Allan Haggo, Arnold Maddela, Buddhi Pradhan, David McLean, David Millns, Emmerson Carington, Heath Kearns, Jacquline Williams, Mark Jameson, Martin Saggers, Nitin Bathi, Rahul Asher, Rashid Riaz, Rizwan Akram, Roland Black, Sameer Bandekar, Sarika Prasad, Vijay Prakash Mallela

Match referees: Graeme Labrooy, Denavon Hayles, Phil Whitticase (ANI)

