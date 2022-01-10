Welcome to the 1940s! Kate Middleton birthday portraits released, Duchess of Cambridge stuns in Alexander McQueen dresses, Diana pearls







Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday and the British Royal Palace celebrated the occasion by releasing three breathtaking portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge. The photographs, taken by iconic fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, will be on display across the country this year and are worthy of a Vogue-shown and recalling the paintings of the year of royal figures. The three anniversary photos were taken in such a way that they looked like a paint job and were dreamy in quality. In the photos, Middleton wears dresses from British luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen, which were made by Sarah Burton, who also designed her gorgeous wedding gown. The first photo is a profile of Middleton, in which she is seen wearing a pearl earring that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Diana. In the photo, the Duchess is wearing a blush tulle dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves that are delicately tied in knots.

Agencies The first photo is a profile of Middleton, in which she is seen wearing a pearl earring that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Diana. In the second photo, which is the only color photo in the collection, Middleton is seen flashing a dazzling smile for the camera, donning an asymmetric red one-shoulder dress. Agencies The second photo is the only color photo in the collection. The last photo appears to have the Orton effect, as Middleton glistens in a soft haze, her earring, which she borrowed from Queen Elizabeth, is condensed into a sparkle and her ruffled white dress flows smoothly with her loose curls. In this photo, too, she is smiling for the camera. Agencies The last photo appears to have the Orton effect, as Middleton glows in a soft haze. The images were taken at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London, in November 2021. Sharing the photos of Middleton on her Instagram profile, photographer Roversi wrote, Happy Birthday Kate! Happy to have photographed the Duchess of Cambridge for @nationalportraitgallery on her 40th birthday. The photos will be on display in Berkshire, St. Andrews and Anglesey, three places where Middleton spent most of her life before being held in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery in London, of which she is the patron. Berkshire is the county where the Duchess spent her childhood, while St. Andrews is where she attended college and her relationship with Prince William blossomed and Anglesey is where the couple went. lived together at the start of their marriage.





These new portraits which have been released to mark the 40th will be on display in the community in three significant locations: Berkshire, St. Andrews and Anglesey, as part of the National Portrait Gallery, London, at the National Coming Home ‘exhibition, ahead of the gallery’s reopening in 2023, Kensington Palace said.

