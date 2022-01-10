Northwestern men’s basketball can’t answer Liddell in third straight loss





It is a universally accepted truth that a basketball team allowing 17 points to a man in the first five minutes of a game is in serious need of a defensive assist. Northwestern (8-5, 1-3 Big Ten) can certainly attest to this after giving up 34 total points to Ohio State’s No.13 forward (10-3, 4-1 Big Ten) EJ Liddell. The All-American candidate’s opening explosion was integral to the Wildcats’ 95-87 loss, their third in a row to start the year. “Losing EJ when he was doing five threes in a row was obviously not really the game plan, which was not to let him shoot,” said coach Chris Collins. “But thanks to him, he’s a hell of a player and he got off to a good start. NU won the first shot and senior forward Pete Nance immediately missed a three-point jumper. Ohio State forward Kyle Young slashed the rebound, Liddell hit a jumper and the Buckeyes were out running. “It’s a tough loss for us, but credit the state of Ohio,” Collins said. “They’re a really good team, and obviously they have a lot of veteran guys.” Liddell, one of those veterans, burned the Cats in every way he could. He scored three runs per minute after the start of the game to give Ohio State a 5-2 lead. Less than two minutes later, he turned the failure of junior goalie Chase Audige into another. When the Cats replaced senior guard Ryan Greer with junior guard Boo Buie after the latter made two early fouls, Liddell simply canned three more to give the Buckeyes a 13-4 advantage. When the dust settled with precisely 15 minutes left in the first half, Ohio State led NU 19-11. Every point for the Buckeyes came from Liddell’s warm hand except for two, scored via a layup from goaltender Malaki Branham. Liddell’s five three-pointers were already a career high, surpassing a four-way outing against Illinois on Jan. 16, 2021. The kicker for the Cats was the fact that Liddell didn’t miss a beat despite his coach’s notable absence. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann missed the game due to COVID-19 considerations, and assistant Jake Diebler served as interim head coach. “Give credit to their staff and their players,” Collins said. “They really stepped up and played well and got the job done today.” Liddell continued to fill in the stats sheet for the final 35 minutes of the game, as the Belleville, Illinois native posted four rebounds, allowed two assists and blocked five shots. In a key first-half streak, he stifled second-year guard Ty Berry’s layup attempt and the Buckeyes immediately converted it to a three-point shot from guard Cedric Russell. However, he had “only” 17 more points, finishing with a career high even as NU put down him in the second half with varying degrees of success. “I challenged our guys at half time to play harder and with more physical strength in the second half on both ends of the field,” said Collins. “I thought we had done some really good things.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @ pandres2001 Related stories: – Quick recap: # 13 Ohio State 95, Northwest 87 – Men’s basketball: after early success, Northwestern struggles to gain a foothold in loss to Penn State – Men’s basketball: Penn State clutch shot dooms Northwest overdue, Wildcats fall at home again

