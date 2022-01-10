Shoe trends 2022: must-have styles to invest in

A New Year is a great time to rock your wardrobe, and the 2022 footwear trends are guaranteed to do just that.

The dopamine plaster – that is, wearing the pieces that make you feel good – is one of the top 2022 fashion trends, so it’s no surprise that this cheerful aesthetic has also spread. at our feet. If you’re not yet brave enough to slip on a new trend from head to toe, investing in one of the top shoe trends is the perfect way to tap into the trend without straying too far from your personal style.

From on-trend platform heels to sporty sandals, this year’s shoe trends will elevate any look and breathe new life into your wardrobe essentials. Whether you want to give the best midi dresses a sporty touch or want to give your best jeans a retro touch, these shoe trends will elevate your look in one fell swoop. “It’s clear that comfort remains a priority for the shoes in the new season, but it’s great to see the designers embrace the color, embellishments and statement features as we step out of the lockdown life,” a said Katie Eastwood, Style Ambassador at Stitch Fix UK. “Sneakers will always be a staple of our wardrobes, but like many, I’ll be adding larger-than-life shoes to my wardrobe this season, ready for a brighter year to come, literally!” “

The biggest shoe trends 2022

1. Sporty sandals

(Image credit: Getty)

Our love of the comfortable sandal shows no signs of slowing down. Spotted on Chloe and Stella McCartney’s catwalks, sporty sandals once again steal the show and who are we to complain about when this shoe trend is both fashionable and functional.

“The athleisure trend continues and sporty sandals are set to be popular this spring, as seen on the Hermès and Chloe Spring / Summer catwalks. Chunky soles are essential and combined with super comfortable neoprene fabric and velcro straps. functional, these sandals embody our desire for both style and comfort, ”says Eastwood.

Incredibly versatile, there are no rules when it comes to wearing your sporty sandals. Try teaming a colorful pair with your favorite denim or keep it chic with stylish neutrals and tailored pants. A worthy addition to your spring capsule wardrobe, the possibilities are endless.

Our fashion editor recommends …

The Row hook-and-loop leather sandals List Price: $ 990 / £ 925 | With an easy velcro closure and a chic cream shade, these will be your go-to sandals for hot sunny days. The thick, cushioned sole also keeps them super comfortable.

Madewell The Maggie Sandal in Colorblock List Price: $ 68 / £ 65 | The cool colorblock design of this sporty pair will add a pop of color to the simplest looks. Just add a classic white t-shirt and denim cuts and you have your everyday outfit effortlessly sorted.

Ganni recycled rubber velcro sandals List Price: $ 117 / £ 105 | Made from 50 percent recycled rubber, they’re not only amazingly cool, but they also have durable credentials. The fiery red hue will add oomph to your look. Buy now and wear forever.

2. Platform heels

Sportmax / Ermanno Scervino (Image credit: Getty)

Take your feet to new heights (literally!) With dizzying platform heels. Dominating the Sportmax catwalks at Ermanno Scervino and spotted on our favorite fictional fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw, the chunky heel proves we’re finally ready to dress again, and if you want more inspiration in that vein, check out our guide on how to dress like Carrie Bradshaw in Just Like That …)

“We can certainly see the ’90s inspiration coming, with chunky heels and colorful platforms, once loved by our beloved Spice Girls and dedicated fans around the world, appearing all over the spring / summer catwalks,” Eastwood says.

“Create a maximalist look by pairing these heels with a bold mini dress or printed midi dress and complete the look with a colorful clutch. For a more subtle look, add these on-trend shoes to an oversized shirt, jeans and chunky. gold jewelry.”

Easier to wear than a stiletto heel thanks to the square sole, experiment with vibrant Crayola shades or add a preppy touch with Mary Janes.

Our fashion editor recommends …

Zara heeled wedge sandals List Price: $ 89.90 / £ 59.99 | It’s time to hit the dance floor in these ultimate party shoes. In a hot pink hue with a modern square end, they tick all the boxes. The block heel and foam insole provide added comfort. Prepare to show off your legs in these.

Haya Mary Jane Desk Platforms List Price: $ 78 / £ 59 | Embrace the back-to-school vibe with these adorable Mary Jane wedge heels. The chunky platform gives the girly shoe a more grown-up look – just add straight leg jeans and an oversized blazer.

Ego Mavery platform with straps and rhinestone buckle and square toe List Price: $ 89.99 / £ 59.99 | This economical pair is guaranteed to make a statement the moment you set foot in them. The details of the shimmering buckle add extra glamor.

3. Ballerinas

Giambattista Valli / Tory Burch (Image credit: Getty)

At the other end of the heel spectrum is the simple ballerina that has made a recent comeback. With the early 2000s being a huge trend for 2022, it’s no surprise that the ballerina has resurfaced, especially since it also has that comfy element that can feel like slipping into the best slippers – a bliss. !

Timeless and chic, ballerinas go with everything from your jeans to skirts. For a modern update, go for a point-toe silhouette that will also leave a flattering finish, and add a feminine touch with embellished details and ribbon closures.

Our fashion editor recommends …

Boden ballet flats with almond toe List Price: $ 140 / £ 95 | Flowers might not be revolutionary, but we all know they’re a key print every time spring arrives. Crafted from leather with a flattering pointed toe, they are deliciously stylish.

Jack Rogers Serena Ballerinas List Price: $ 118 / £ 92.70 | You can’t go wrong with this classic ballerina design with the signature bow. This monochrome design will stand the test of time and go with everything already in your wardrobe.

Gianvito Rossi velvet ballet flats List Price: $ 910 / £ 655 | Every gown needs a pair of black ballerina shoes, and the premium finishes on these beauties give them extra kudos when it comes to style – from the plush leather fabric to the embellished strap.

4. 90s mules

(Image credit: Getty)

Mules have pretty much taken root in our spring wardrobes in recent seasons thanks to this Bottega Veneta’s quilted style and ’90s-inspired style are still going strong in 2022. Defined by a simple strap and low to medium heel, this year’s iteration has a playful twist, from animal prints to glittering details.

With no difficult tie-ups or laces, these mules can be easily put on and off as you walk in and out of the door. Pair with mom jeans and a simple tee for a brunch-ready look that gives a little nostalgic nod.

Our fashion editor recommends …

Dear Frances Mules Chair List Price: $ 340 / £ 280 | Sensitive in the front and party in the back with this trendy pair of heels. The minimalist design and chic cream shade ensure they will go with everything while the animal print heel brings the fun.

Mango glitter high-heeled sandal List Price: $ 79.99 / £ 49.99 | Lavender is set to be a huge color trend for 2022, so make yourself comfortable with these lilac mules from Mango, street favorites. The ornate strap adds a touch of luxury that will keep you party.

H&M Chain Detail Sandals List Price: $ 34.99 / £ 24.99 | The satin lining and low heel keep these classics comfortable enough to wear all day while the chain details add texture and interest. Pair it with a bespoke two-piece for a look that will take you from the boardroom to the bar.

5. Square toe loafers

(Image credit: Getty)

Another flat shoe that our feet are very grateful for is the polished moccasin. Classic and timeless, they add an androgynous touch to any outfit and will earn you some serious points of interest. Looking for a 2022 update? Go for a square-toed silhouette as seen on the runway at Tod’s. The chunky sole also gives it a 90s touch that will look great with a cute plaid mini skirt.

Our fashion editor recommends …

Cos square-toe leather loafers List Price: $ 225 / £ 135 | Add some sun to your steps with these yellow loafers. Ultra-soft leather and a grooved heel for support, they will become a staple in any wardrobe all year round.

Lattelier square toe loafers List Price: $ 59 / £ 43.07 | Treat yourself to school flashbacks with this classic black pair. The chunky silhouette and square toe give them a modern look. Increase the size for the perfect fit.

Loewe Gate two-tone leather loafers List Price: $ 690 / £ 550 | These beige slip-on loafers are perfect when the weather gets warmer. The topstitched tie strap adds a feminine touch. Wear with cream wide leg pants for an easy to wear spring look.

woman & home would like to thank Katie Eastwood, style ambassador at Stitch Fix United Kingdom, for his time and expertise.