The Gators opened the season in early November in seventh place in the SEC media poll and were not ranked among the nation according to the Associated Press.

Three weeks later, they were an unbeaten team in the top 25 with a ranked victory over bitter rivals Florida State. The declared victory over the Seminoles was the first under Florida head coach Mike White, ending a seven-game losing streak against enemies across the state. UF forced 17 turnovers in the game with the help of a monstrous six-block performance from senior Colin Castleton.

Fast forward three more weeks, and they’re out of the AP poll winless in conference and 3-5 in their last eight games. Those five losses include Maryland, Texas Southern and Oklahoma.

This situation has left many UF devotees wondering: how did this happen?

This inconsistency is not as unexpected as it seems. It dates back to the Nov. 24 game against Ohio State, in the midst of a six-game winning streak in Florida to start the season. The Fort Myers Tip-Off Championship game was meant for overtime as the scoreboard tied at 68. Senior Tyree Appleby dribbled past midfield before praying to the edge. His shot miraculously went through the net, deciding the game by the thinnest margin available in basketball.

The Gators came out victorious, but that doesn’t mean they put themselves in a winning position. Florida shot a meager 1-9 from behind the arc in the first half and fell four behind after 20 minutes, but pulled out after shooting 60% from range in the second.

Along with a botched assist-to-turnover ratio of 4: 3 for the season, these did not signal any sort of lasting success, and those little irregularities in winning quickly became reasons for losses.

Those inconsistencies ultimately became decisive in Florida’s first real test drive of the season against Oklahoma, as UF shot 16.7% of three in the game. Unlike the game against the Buckeyes, Florida couldn’t turn things around in time for a last-second victory. The Gators were defeated 74-67 in Norman, Oklahoma, after going scoreless in the final 1:58. Florida racked up 16 turnovers, which the Sooners capitalized on to create 19 free points for their team.

When the Gators returned home to face the winless Texas Southern at the time, their season hit its lowest point yet. Florida, again shooting to less than 25% of depth, while allowing 32 bench points and 42 points in the paint. The Gators lost 14 points to the Tigers in what many considered an exemption game for UF. Perhaps this can be attributed to fatigue, as this was the Gators’ fourth game in 12 days. Either way, that kind of performance is a hard pill to swallow for a team that were undefeated less than two weeks ago.

Florida were improving slightly, but continue to suffer crushing losses. Despite shooting 38% from the field and reducing turnover to 12, that wasn’t enough, as the Scorching Terps shot 60% of three in the contest and came out on top with a bucket of last. second to junior forward Donta Scott.

Florida would rack up two more wins after being fired from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and entered the vacation break mostly unsure of their chances of making a conference call. It didn’t help that the planned first game of the new year against Ole Miss, which would have been a welcome boost for a competitive SEC, was postponed due to health and safety protocols.

The Florida morning SEC competition was now against defending conference champions Alabama Crimson Tide. As might be expected, the lingering problems of the December Gators were apparent in the face of stiff competition. A high of 2020 turnovers, accompanied by 19 points each from Bamas Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary, resulted in a 13-point loss at home for UF.

This leads Florida to their last loss to Auburn on Saturday. The Gators were unable to take control of the game at any point, with their biggest lead of three only taking two minutes into the game.

UF returned the ball more than 12 times, an improvement after an appalling performance in the previous game, but not enough to exceed the bare minimum needed to topple the No.9-ranked Tigers. Auburn was shooting all cylinders, with a total percentage of shots of 57% and 14 points of rapid braking. Florida’s impotence in the game is best surmised by Auburn goalie Wendell Green Jr. falling back and cashing more than 30 feet over a 611 Castleton to put the Tigers 11 at the approach of the half time.

With another dangerous SEC clash against the State of Louisiana ranked in the top 25 on the horizon on Wednesday, Florida is in a very troubling position. On the plus side, the formula for reversing the season is clearly on display for the Gators:

Turnovers are something that is kind of our kryptonite, said Anthony Duruji after the loss to the AU. We need to keep making simple games and reads, keep them from scoring in transition, and just be solid.

However, not everything needs to be improved. The Gators have been excellent at creating points on turnovers, scoring 22 versus 13 Auburns. That, and totaling 73 points against one of the strongest defensive units in the conference, is no scratch. Auburn ranks eighth in the country for adjusted defensive effectiveness according to the Pomeroy Basketball Rankings, a comprehensive and respected database for college basketball.

The Gators’ conference schedule is intimidating, but with 16 games to go in the regular season, there’s still plenty of time before their season’s evaluations turn into concrete.

The Gators face Louisiana State at the Stephen C. OConnell Center on Jan.12 at 7 p.m.

Contact Jackson Castellano at