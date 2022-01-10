Jaguars fans dress as clowns for Jacksonville season finale

The clown movement has officially arrived in Jacksonville.

Ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Colts, Jaguars fans descended on TIAA Bank Field wearing clown outfits and rainbow wigs as part of a pre-planned prank against the owner of the Shad Khan team after another miserable season.

Not only did a Klowntown banner fly over the stadium before kick-off, but a chant to fire general manager Trent Baalke erupted shortly after the game started.

The motive behind the clowning is supposed to push Khan to chop Baalke instead of retaining him for 2022 as the Jaguars entered the game 4-12. They say the general manager is safe, by NFL network, and will assist Khan in the search for teams for his next head coach.

Khan sacked coach Urban Meyer in December, just 13 games into his first season, amid a string of controversies. In October, Meyer was filmed dancing with a woman who was not his wife at a bar in Columbus, Ohio. He was also charged

to put his assistants down and kick a former Jaguars player during practice in August.

The pre-planned clown prank is said to have the effect of pushing Jaguar owner Shad Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke. Getty Images

A Jaguars fan painted like a clown in the stands before the game against the Colts on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Getty Images

Beyond Meyer, Jaguars’ top pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence has also struggled throughout his rookie season. On Sunday, however, the former Clemson product helped Jacksonville maintain a 10-3 lead over Indianapolis at halftime.

Ahead of Sunday’s Clown Game, RoofClaim.com, a Georgia-based roofing company, sued the team in hopes of having their name removed from the game, by Associated Press.