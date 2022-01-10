How Pitti is shaping the menswear industry





In a sense, Pitti and the shows he organizes have always been a work in progress. Pitti Immagine is a non-profit company founded in 1989, but whose origins date back to 1951 when entrepreneur Giovanni Battista Giorgini played a major role in launching the modern Italian fashion system. That year, he persuaded six prominent American buyers and journalists, including a representative from Vogue, to divert to Florence after the couture shows in Paris to attend a series of parades in his villa by designers including Emilio Pucci. This led to a 30-year series of Florentine shows between 1952 and 1982 that were held at the Sala Bianca of Palazzo Pitti, named after the Renaissance banker who built it, mainly showcasing women’s clothing from the wealthy. Italian handcrafted tailoring and emerging design talent. In 1972, the first Pitti Uomo was presented alongside women’s fashion shows. The beginnings of menswear at Pitti Uomo were made by houses such as Giorgio Armani and Missoni. In 1982, the focus for womenswear shifted to emerging Milan Fashion Week, while Pitti Uomo continued in its new location, Fortezza da Basso. In 1984, according to Napoleone, a formal pact was made between Florence and Milan that divided the gendered presentations between the two cities (although Milan now has its own menswear week). The traditional boundaries between salon and fashion week were increasingly disrupted in the 1990s by Pitti, each season inviting selected designers to host unique men’s fashion shows alongside the Fortezza exhibition. Raf Simons, Rick Owens, Off-White, Craig Green, Telfar, Undercover and Sterling Rubys SR Studio. THE. CALIFORNIA. are among the 21st century men’s fashion houses that have marked key chapters in their development at Pitti. Lapo Cianchi, Pittis Director of Communications and Events, says: The value of this is that it makes Pitti something more than a fashion fair and something different from a fashion week. Presenting fashion shows, installations or exhibitions on fashion culture and merging them with the business impact of such a large and well-organized show is what makes Pitti different. You associate a trade fair with products and a fashion week with style and ideas: here we combine the two. Pitti is a hybrid. Pitti Uomo will host more than 600 brands of men’s clothing. Courtesy of Pitti Immagine The advantage of association status Pitti’s ultimate agenda is always the same from the start to promote the Italian fashion industry, says Napoleone. As a non-profit organization, everything we earn is reinvested in this purpose. He notes that there are around 70,000 Italian companies with less than 10 employees each producing fashion items, a craft ecosystem that Pitti is set up to support and help market. Before 2020, the total value of Made in Italy products was 98 billion, of which 65 billion exported: of this export figure, men’s clothing accounted for more than 10 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/how-pitti-shapes-the-menswear-business The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos