JW Anderson cancels live track event and will be presented digitally in Milan





LONDON JW Anderson joins a range of brands forced to change plans due to the spread of the Omicron variant, and will now be presented digitally at Milan Men’s Fashion Week later this month. The company told WWD that due to the logistical challenges and difficult travel situation caused by current developments in the coronavirus, the fall 2022 men’s collection will be shown as a digital broadcast. The show will be previewed on Camera della Moda channels January 16 at 8 p.m. CET. JW Anderson remains attached to Milan and will return in June with a physical show to showcase his spring 2023 men’s collection, the company said. Milan Men’s Fashion Week is scheduled to take place January 14-18. JW Anderson announced in November his intention to present his men’s collection and pre-fall women’s collection in Milan as part of the official program organized by Italys Fashion Room. At the time, the creator Jonathan anderson said that over the past few seasons he has enjoyed exploring new ways of presenting the JW Anderson collections. Like our canned shows and our most recent calendar with Juergen Teller, I wanted to do a physical show again, but to try something different: to be in Milan, a city that I love and where I often find inspiration. With this show, the brand was also preparing to launch a new traveling presentation model in order to connect with different audiences. JW Anderson is the latest brand to cancel a live show during Milan Mens. As reported last week, Giorgio Armani canceled both the Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani the fall 2022 men’s shows, which were scheduled to take place in Milan on January 15 and 17, respectively. This decision was taken with great regret and after careful consideration in light of the worsening epidemiological situation, according to a statement from the Milan fashion house. There are no plans for a digital version of the broadcasts. Armani also chose to cancel its Priv haute couture Spring 2022 show scheduled for later this month in Paris. The haute couture week is scheduled to take place from January 24 to 27 in the French capital. Florence Pitti Uomo’s showcase also saw its share of high-profile cancellations. Last week, Ann demeulemeester postponed a highly anticipated Pitti event until June. The brand had been named special guest at the next edition of Pitti and was due to host an event in the former Stazione Leopolda railway factory on January 12. The event was intended to be a celebration of 40 years of Belgian brands’ history with the support of its new owner, Italian retailer Claudio Antonioli, who took over the Antwerp-based company in 2020. The news of Demeulemeester landed a day later Brunello Cucinelli has decided to withdraw from Pitti Uomo, choosing to showcase its fall collection on the digital trade show platform Pitti Connect. Brunello Cucinelli will also hold one-on-one appointments in the brands’ showrooms in Milan, New York and Shanghai, and plans to set up medical stations that will test customers and employees on site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aol.com/lifestyle/jw-anderson-cancels-live-runway-050152839.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos