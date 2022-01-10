Euphoria star Alexa Demies reveals the most stylish fashion moments over the years





HBO Max drama Euphoria put Alexa Demie and her daring sense of style in the spotlight. Ahead of the Season 2 shows premiered, we looked back at some of the celeb’s most stylish fashion moments over the years. In the years since the start of her career, Demies has never shied away from wearing bold or feminine dresses on the red carpet. In recent years, her ensembles have included more risky details like cutouts, thong straps and corsets from brands like Bevza, Anka and Angelina Colarusso. However, she also favors romantic gothic looks as evidenced by the voluminous dresses she previously wore at Giambattista Valli and Roll up. More news on shoes Although Demies has occasionally been spotted in black pumps, heeled sandals are clearly her shoes of choice. The star often wears pairs in black or nude tones, with an occasional touch of metallic, with stiletto heels and strappy silhouettes. Occasionally, slip on a set with wedge soles. At the Brigsby Bear screening at the LA Film Festival in June 2017, Demie wore a white tulle mini dress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. The romantic piece was paired with chunky gold earrings and black leather pumps. Alexa Demie attends the Brigsby Bear screening at the LA Film Festival at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California on June 17, 2017. – Credit: SplashNews.com SplashNews.com For the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria in Hollywood in June 2019, Demie donned a snake print bodycon dress by Anka. The glove-sleeve number gained a smooth edge from a backless silhouette, as well as integrated thong straps covered with crystals. Demie paired the piece with sparkly earrings and black strappy sandals. Alexa Demie attends the HBO Euphoria Los Angeles Premiere at ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on June 4, 2019. – Credit: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / MEGA Xavier Collin / Image press agency / MEGA Attending the Waves premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Canada in September 2019, Demie walked the red carpet in a yellow silk Bevza dress. The celeb’s strapless number was worn with a chunky glittery choker and layered jewelry, evoking a pure early 2000s in a way similar to the outfits worn by her Euphoria character, Maddy Perez. The story continues Alexa Demie attends the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival Waves premiere at the Ryerson Theater in Toronto, Canada on September 10, 2019. – Credit: Zuma / SplashNews.com Zuma / SplashNews.com Half penchant for long, voluminous dresses at formal events continued into February 2020 at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar viewing party. The actress wore a transparent black Giambattista Valli dress for the occasion, which featured a floral lace skirt and massive puff sleeves. Alexa Demie attends the Elton John AIDS Foundations 2020 Oscars Viewing Party on February 9, 2020. – Credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA Jen Lowery / MEGA Click on the gallery to see more of Demies’ most stylish looks over the years. Launch gallery: “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie’s Most Stylish Fashion Moments Over the Years The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

