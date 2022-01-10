Bikkembergs shoes on the rise with new licensing deal – WWD





MILAN – Bikkembergs is leveraging the category to increase its global reach and growth. The brand signed a five-year shoe contract with Rodolfo Zengarini, a manufacturer based in the Marche region that already produces and distributes shoe collections for brands such as John Galliano, Les Hommes, Ungaro Paris and Vivetta, among others. . Bikkembergs’ former shoe licensee Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. filed for administration last year. The first full collection will fall for Spring 2023, although a number of styles have been produced as part of the Fall 2022 collection. Dario Predonzan, COO of Bikkembergs, has been tweaking the company’s strategy since joining in 2017, forging new licenses to drive sales. He noted that “the first fashion item generally associated with Bikkembergs is the football-inspired sneaker,” explaining the great success of the footwear category. The latter accounts for 40 percent of Bikkembergs’ business, two-thirds of which is attributable to men’s sales. The new partner is expected to fuel demand and growth for women’s footwear and strengthen Bikkembergs footwear international footprint, particularly in the United States, where it operates a showroom. The Bikkembergs shoe collections are available at Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom. “We are targeting high-end department stores, both in physical and point-com spaces,” Predonzan said. “The United States is a complex market, which you had better approach directly, and the footwear category seemed to us to be the best option. The deal also marks a return to Made in Italy manufacturing, which had been traded for European suppliers with the old deal. Although 2022 will focus on expanding the footwear category, Predonzan said Bikkembergs is evaluating other growth avenues, including the now discontinued eyewear category, previously licensed to Allison. The executive did not provide figures for 2021, but said it expects Bikkembergs to see a double-digit increase in revenue from 2020, or a single-digit increase from 2019. For 2022, he mentioned bullish investments in the e-commerce channel, which rose 16% in 2021 from the previous year, in addition to a 29% jump in 2020 from levels before. the pandemic. The dot-com strategy goes hand in hand with more cautious physical developments. In October, Bikkembergs opened a new store in St. Petersburg, Russia, the region’s 11th. Globally, there are 32 flagships, five of which are directly operated by the company’s shareholder, Canudilo Modern Avenue, the Chinese retail giant that took over the brand in 2019, acquiring the remaining 49% of it. ‘he did not already own to the Italian companies Zeis Excelsa and Sinv. . A retail surge in Italy is also a priority, especially with the reopening of a Milan unit, which was closed in 2018, but Predonzan said he was waiting for post-pandemic stability before such a move. On a related note, the brand goes back to Pitti Uomo, albeit in digital form only, as the health emergency has cast a shadow over the events in person. As part of the fall 2022 collection which will be presented on the digital platform Pitti Connect, Bikkembergs will present a capsule collection on the theme of the FIFA World Cup, nodding to the brand’s connections to the world. soccer. Predonzan hasn’t ruled out coming back to the men’s show in person this summer.

