Maryland men’s basketball failed the last shot against Wisconsin’s No.23, 70-69

Maryland men’s basketball Eric Ayala has started to beat his pace in the past five games, averaging 19.2 points.

He left the first half of the Terps game against the Wisconsin No.23 with a disheartening zero.

Ayala was a non-factor in the first half very well stopped by the Badgers defense. But in the second half, he came back to life.

After two baskets from Fatts Russell, the fan favorite started the second period with three consecutive threes. His second three gave Maryland their first lead of the game.

Ayala followed her first three with two good jumpers. And his team rallied behind him.

[Illinois Kofi Cockburn dominates Maryland mens basketball in 76-64 loss]

After trailing up to 21 points behind Wisconsin for most of the first half, the Terps regained the lead in the second half and remained competitive for the remainder of the game.

They finished just behind the Badgers and lost the game, 70-69, despite a near comeback of near miraculous proportions.

The Terps fell to 0-4 in the Big Ten and Danny Manning fell to 3-4 as interim head coach.

We had a lot of fights in our team, it’s sad that we started games like this, Ayala said. I think we came out in the second half and it was a bit like a little trajectory with our team. . . We are here.

It often takes a while for the Marylands offense to wake up. Against Wisconsin, it took longer than usual.

The Terps weren’t shooting and defending the Badgers didn’t make it easy for them. After playing just over nine minutes, Maryland shot 3-13 from the field and 0-2 of three. Wisconsin also forced several shot clock violations and left the Terps confused on offense.

Johnny Davis, one of college basketball’s top scorers, had 11 points in the first half. Tyler Wahl was not far behind with nine points to him, the two combined for 20 of Wisconsins’ 33 points in the first half.

Maryland only scored eight points until 11:39, leaving the score 29-8 in favor of the Badgers. But after that, the pace of the game changed.

Hakim Hart dribbled through traffic and completed a layup. And then the Mannings team lost 13 more unanswered points.

Qudus Wahab attempted a layup with great Chris Vogt of Wisconsins on him. The ball bounced off the rim for an uncomfortable time. But it fell into it.

Xavier Green fired a shot from behind the arc, and the small midwinter break crowd at Xfinity Center roared. Green sank another jumper in the Marylands 15-0 in his best shooting performance in a Terp jersey, totaling 10 points on the final whistle.

Green also delivered an exceptional defensive performance. He kept Davis to just eight points in the second half, effectively stifling one of the nation’s top scorers.

I just knew it was a plague. Wherever he is, I am there, Green said. I feel like I’m a great defender coming out of screens and stuff and being there, having a helping hand, I just want to be there and challenge every shot.

Donta Scott also found five points in the race and Wahab made two free throws to encroach on the Badgers’ lead. Hart completed the scoring for Maryland in the first half with three good free throws to put his team just seven points under Wisconsin.

Mannings’ side continued to dominate at the end of the first half when they stormed out in the second.

Mannings’ team came out with a bang in the second half.

Russell scored four points early to pull the Terps down to three points from the Badgers. Brad Davison broke the Marylands scoreline with a layup. But Ayala wouldn’t accept it.

Ayala came out on top and gave his team their first lead of the game.

However, they lost the grip on the advantage a few times.

[Keegan Murray exposed Maryland mens basketballs defensive inconsistencies]

Wahl, who led his team in points with 21, tore the paint for a layup to break a 49-49 tie. Davis followed up with a bucket to put his team away.

But Green tied him up again. He drained a three, immediately followed by a jumper to tie the score at 53.

My teammates, for real, are boosting my confidence, getting me those passes and getting me ready to shoot; it just translated and it was good there, Green said.

Throughout the second half, the game was tied nine times and the teams had six changes ahead.

Maryland gave Wisconsin several of their points in the dying minutes at the free throw line. Both teams finished in the double bonus, but the Badgers took advantage of it better than the Terps.

A pair of missed free throws from Davison in the dying seconds gave the Terps one final attempt at victory over a hail shot from Ayala, but it was far off the rim.

Despite the loss, Maryland continued their winning streak in the second half. The Terps outscored the Badgers 43-37 in the final 20 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to leave the field with the win. After another slow start to the first half, the Marylands offense was in full swing and showed the high level of play it is capable of.

I think we have courage and tenacity, said Manning. I don’t like it when we give up a lead so early like we did tonight. But we have shown that we have the means to find a way to claw, fight and scratch and get back into the ball game.