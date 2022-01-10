Adelaide International 1 men’s final score, result: Gaël Monfils beats Karen Khachanov





Gael Monfils says he was never going to give up, but the pandemic had sucked his passion for tennis. He returns in the best possible way with a dominant display in Adelaide.

Fast forward to Sunday and reborn Monfils is the Adelaide International 1 champion after sending Russian Karen Khachanov, 6-4, 6-4, into perfect preparation for the Australian Open. Two breaks in service, in the 10th game of each set, were enough for Monfils to win his first title in almost two years. The 35-year-old veteran said he had “lost faith” as the pandemic sucked his love for tennis and paid special tribute to his wife, Ukrainian tennis champion Elina Svitolina, and the team. of coaches, headed in Australia by Richard Ruckelshausen. “We are coming back strong,” said Monfils. “Thanks to my team, first title together, Richard, thank you very much, we had our difficult times. “I want to thank my wife Elina. She has always been there. Last year was really, really tough for me, almost – I didn’t want to stop – but (I had) lost my faith in tennis a bit and she was there and still caring. The crushed Monfils, who reflected in tears “I have no confidence, I don’t feel good” after the AO first round against Emil Ruusuvuori last year, was nowhere to be found as he won the physical battle and mental with the world number one. 29. The Frenchman’s thirst for chasing the balls was back, as he forced Khachanov to work deep in his service plays and manipulated the pitch into awkward positions, where uncomfortable errors became the Achilles heel of the Russian. The killer instinct is back for the world No.21 and there was no better example than when he suffered the ninth game of the second set at Love, shooting aces at 219 km / h then a Richie Benaud special, 222 km / h. He shook Khachanov and left the title to the take. The victory completed an eye-catching pre-slam tune for Monfils, who hopes to continue his re-emergence at Melbourne Park. HE BATHS LIKE A DOG Once a top 10 himself, Khachanov vowed to “fight like a dog” against the favorite Frenchman. And he tried hard, but unforced errors killed him. Fifteen in the first set, including crucial misfires in Game 10 which caused him to lose one, then 13 more presents in the second were always going to be tough to overcome against a man who beat 20 winners to 11. Khachanov, who paid tribute to his wife Veronika and son David, who were unable to come to Australia, has produced three consecutive third round outings in Melbourne but is hoping to change form at Adelaide International and cross a new one. step in 2022. THE SHOWMAN IS BACK Ranked No.9 before Covid shut down tennis, Monfils admitted he hated playing during the pandemic because he lacked his main motivator – the fans in the stands. But, with the crowd back on his side, the showman is ready to please. “It’s amazing playing in front of you guys,” he told the crowd on Memorial Drive after the win. “That’s why I wake up every morning… to play in front of a full crowd, good spirit, great atmosphere, it’s amazing, these are great memories, thank you very much.” Monf only reached the quarter-finals at the Open once, in 2016, when they were beaten by Milos Raonic in four sets. Read related topics: Adelaide

