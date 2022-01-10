Fashion
Fashion trends for 2022
Browse staples and seasonal trends to stock your shelves for the year ahead.
The editors of WE look forward to this year’s fashion trends and the breath of fresh air they bring. From neutral hats and ranch-ready boots to cool accessories, we’ve handpicked all the Western and English items you’ll want in your store.
Cool accessories
CLOCKWISE FROM LEFT: Green Paisley wild cloth, cowboywildrags.com; Chama earrings, cowboy-collectibles.com; Kingman Turquoise pendant and braided leather necklace, lauraingallsdesigns.com; Trophy buckle in solid silver, clintorms.com; American Legends cuff bracelet, montanasilversmiths.com; Leopard pouch, raftertranchco.com; Texas Rose shoulder bag, americanwest.cc; Tex aviators, americanbonfireco.com; Buffalo was you clintorms.com. Gray onyx bowl, fluorite bowl and Brazilian cowhide from The arrangement.
Relaxed comfort
CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: Nolan jacket for men in anthracite, outbacktrading.com; Joséphine hat with flat brim, charlie1horsehats.com; Women’s jeans pants, stetson.com; Ultimate Willow Riding Jeans for Women, wrangler.com; Triple Chill Check Shirt for Women, kerrits.com; Dynamic bootcut pants for women, kerrits.com. Gallagher Mineral Bedspread, Leather Skin, Rustic Wall Carving, and Primal Ladder from The arrangement.
Ready for the ranch
CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: Kayenta yellow boots for women, oldgringo.com; Matador ankle boots for women, blackstarboots.com; Cape Buffalo smoky gray boots for men, rwatsonboots.com; Vintage ostrich boots for men, eroper.com; Women’s Cork Motochap Rough-outs, fenoglioboot.com; Men’s Antique Saddle Ostrich Boots, fenoglioboot.com; Drifter Boots For Women, smokyboots.com; Calfskin slippers for women, stetson.com; Wrangler Footwear by Twisted X women’s fringed ankle boots, wrangler.com. HERO Collection Hide, Leather Hide and Green Shutter by The arrangement.
Moody textures
CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: Tri-City felt hat, stetson.com; Women’s Corduroy Trucker Jacket, cinchjeans.com; Lucky Laila Jacket, doubledranch.com; Amadis boots, oldgringo.com; Long belt with fringes, patdahnke.com; Soft Calavera slippers, oldgringo.com. HERO Collection Hide, Leather Hide and Green Shutter by The arrangement.
Neutral Toppers
TOP TO BOTTOM: Yellow Smoke Show antique felt hat, charlie1horsehats.com; Luna white felt flat brimmed hat, stetson.com; Distressed Hat Xcess, greeleyhatworks.com; Fashionable straw hat, americanhat.net; Desert cactus hat, greeleyhatworks.com. Aged alligator skin, rustic wall sculpture, bisbee throw and primitive scale of The arrangement.
Colors in cool weather
CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: Nailas saddle jacket, doubledranch.com; Chippewa white sherpa-lined teton coat, rhondastarkdesigns.com; Sundance Baby Blue Felt Hat, charlie1horsehats.com; Everyday jacket with leather trim for men, scullyleather.com. Gallagher mineral bedspread and primitive scale The arrangement.
The comfort of the ranch
LEFT TO RIGHT: Ranch Life reversible quilt, hiendaccents.com; Juarez boots for women, lamofootwear.com; Josie hat, greeleyhatworks.com; Sherpa lined zipped cardigan for men, cotonandryeoutfitters.com
cowgirl business
FROM THE LEFT: Canyon slippers, blackstarboots.com; Concealed handbag in sculpted leather, austinaccent.com; Savage silk rag from the southwest, austinaccent.com; Distressed Hat Xcess, greeleyhatworks.com.
Photography: Mike D’Avello
Styling: Lanelle Corbin
Style accessories The arrangement
Sources
2/ https://www.cowboysindians.com/2022/01/fashion-forward-trends-for-2022/
