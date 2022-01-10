Fashion year: the 11 best-dressed celebrities of 2021

Fashion has always been a tool for expressing emotions, opinions and innovations, and in my opinion these Tik Tokers, musicians, actors, athletes, influencers and politicians are the ones who have done it the best this year!

2021 has been quite a year, with political unrest, the ongoing pandemic, the Olympics, natural disasters and more. The fashion world has seen the return of the Met Gala and other in-person fashion events, as well as the tragic passing of fashion pioneer Virgil Abloh. Harry Styles did his Love on Tour, where fans turned the tour into a fashion show. Dune and House of Gucci have inspired fashion lovers around the world.

TikTok

Tik Tok is where the future of fashion lies in young people who showcase their amazingly creative designs of clothing pushing boundaries and inspiring everyone!

Clara Perlmutter is the definition of controversial. Her looks often include wacky prints, contrasting colors and unusual silhouettes. Lettuce leaf earrings are one of her favorite pieces, along with golden Isabel Marant wedge sneakers.

As Perlmutter dresses, viewers watch her step out of pieces that don’t seem to go well together, and in the end, she looks incredibly cool and eccentric. Perlmutter gives viewers permission to be as freaky as possible with their clothes. Unexpected overlays and color clashes are things I learned from Perlmutter.

While one of his more common Tik Tok comments includes something like this, is that a joke? I believe Clara Perlmutter is a pure genius.

Wisdom Kaye is literally the future of fashion. Futuristic silhouettes, dramatic coats, giant hues, 70s cuts and perhaps “Dune” inspired looks define the Kayes style.

Personally, I am obsessed. Rick Owens is one of Kayes’ favorite designers, along with Balmain. I love a good dystopian YA novel, and the Kayes style is reminiscent of my dream hero “Hunger Games” or “Maze Runner”.

Similar to Perlmutter, Kaye isn’t afraid to get a little weird with jewelry and even face coverings, and her layering is expert. Vogue named him Best Dressed Tik Toks, but honestly? I think Kaye wins the best outfit of 2021.

Fabulous. Incredible. Elegant. Carla Rockmore teaches her followers how to dress colorful and graceful. Funky eyewear is part of her signature, and bold prints, bold colors and classic silhouettes are her signature outfit formulas. She takes colors that don’t seem to match and combines them almost like magic.

Each of her looks is accompanied by eccentric jewelry and a shiny handbag, and her glamorous demeanor makes every outfit. His closet is the envy of most of my apartment that could fit there. She makes aging exciting, and as a 50+ fashion Tik Toker, she is an inspiration to those of all ages.

MUSIC

The world of music knows how to dress, it was difficult to limit yourself to two. Honorable mentions include the obvious Rihanna and ASAP Rocky and all-celebrity crush Doja Cat.

The Cardi B style is iconic. It’s sexy, glamorous, and incredibly fun. In fact, she does monochrome outfits quite often, which in my opinion is a sure-fire formula for a great outfit.

Cardi loves glitter and bling, and all of her outfits sparkle. Feathers are another of her favorite components, almost giving an art deco quality to many of her looks.

Like many on this list, Cardi is no stranger to funky accessories, including a gold face mask and a wide variety of opera gloves. More than anything, Cardi B is a reminder that fashion should be fun if you don’t have fun with your clothes, you aren’t doing it right!

To attend an art installation at the Arc de Triomphe, Cardi wore bright, puffy green pants, a matching shirt, and a helmet that framed her face like petals. Honestly, I couldn’t stop thinking about it.

OK, this might be basic, but honestly it’s fine with me.

Like millions of people around the world, I love Harry Styles. I love his music, his energy, but above all, I love his style. His original sweaters, does anyone remember the sheepskin cardigan? are proof that winter fashion can be colorful and fun, and her trusty beaded choker is the perfect way to dress up any outfit (and looks super cool when juxtaposed with a bolder look). ).

Love On Tour, styled by Harry Lambert, saw Styles in a different custom Gucci outfit each night. His fans followed suit, arriving at his concerts, it was like walking on a red carpet. Flashy suits and 70s-inspired cuts are some of Styles’ signatures, and he’s well used to shimmering shirts, vests, or even pants.

Finally, while Styles certainly wasn’t the first to jump into androgyny, he does so with an ease that encourages his fans to feel more comfortable doing it, too. Of all of those on this list, Styles is personally the one I draw the most inspiration from.

ACTORS

Honestly, Zendaya was the only actor who inspired me in 2021. Honorable mention to Gemma Chan!

Has Zendaya ever been bad? Maybe, but not in 2021.

She has been involved in two major films this year, “Dune” and “Spiderman: No Way Home”. This gave him several opportunities to make his mark on the red carpet.

Zendaya is a bold elegance, an expert who looks graceful while looking incredibly hot. She’s a close friend of her stylist Law Roach, and that intimacy is clear in the choices Roach makes for Zendaya, he knows exactly how to make her shine. She effortlessly embraces color, isn’t afraid to be bold and bright. I love the way Roach takes inspiration from his films to style his red carpet looks.

Her looks for all “Spiderman” events were dramatically inspired by a black dress with a gold metal spine and a spider mask over her eyes. My favorite of her 2021 outfits is the Vivienne Westwood look she wore to the “Dune” premiere, a silver chunky chain top with a brown and white checkered skirt. I want it.

SPORTS

I befriended a sports journalist this year and learned that sport has so much more to offer than games.

The States of Michigan, very owner of Jaren Jackson Jr., easily make this list. The Memphis Grizzlies player knows how to put together an outfit. Similar to most of my fashion favorites, Jackson Jr. loves good prints and flashy colors. White sneakers seem to be one of her staples, as do leather pants. Simple chain jewelry accentuates many of his outfits, and this man loves the leopard print. Jacksons Instagram features a quote from designer Tom Ford saying: Dressing well is a form of good manners. If that’s true, call Jackson the Queen of England.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is a fashion inspiration for everyday Gen Z. Baggy jeans, pink hair, and teddy bear nails are some of her fashion staples, and she’s a Louis Vuitton fan too. She collaborated with Nike and Levis to design iconic tennis shoes and unique pieces in recycled denim. Osaka’s beautifully sporty aesthetic is super achievable, try a fun print in a classic silhouette with a sneaker and you are there!

Plus, Osaka understands the political impact of clothing. Besides being the best woman in tennis and a champion of athlete mental health, Osaka understands the power of fashion and uses it with ease.

Russell Westbrook of the Lakers can’t hurt at least in terms of fashion. Every outfit is a statement, from a beaded shirt to a white skirt to a fabulous silk laval. I don’t know if there is a more fashionable man. Westbrook plays with color in a really unexpected way, and I love the variety of his style. He goes from soft overalls to yacht daddy to streetwear in every Instagram post. Westbrook even has their own clothing line, Honor The Gift, basics with fun graphics and colors. For anyone looking to explore their style, the incredible Westbrooks range offers inspiration for any aesthetic.